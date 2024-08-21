Head of Ortho - Nordic Hub
Summary of position
The Head of Ortho Nordic has the responsibility to grow the Orthodontic Business across the Nordic. Drive sales, marketing, and clinical education teams to grow the business by executing at Nordic level our Ortho GTM (Go To Market). The role has shared P&L responsibility with the Nordic Head manager. Profile must have strong sales drive with strategic business development mindset. The role is reporting directly to Country Manager; dotted line to NEH Hub Head of Ortho.
In this role, you will
Drive best possible outcome
• Develop annual business plan (P&L Budgeting and Forecasting) and Business strategy to reach Net Sales and CM (Contribution Margin) targets. Implement monthly reviews.
• Implement our GTM process with clear roles, responsibilities, and goals using our Selling Machine Model framework. Our GTM is focused on new customer acquisition through efficient segmentation and growing their utilization fast through effective training and education.
• Develop and drive an integrated sales, marketing and educations plan to deliver superior customer experience through the customer journey.
• Implement local marketing and clinical education tactics to enable our GTM and launching new products or services.
• Implement process to control pricing. Implement an annual pricing review based on value pricing.
• Attend professional meetings to interface with customers, Key Opinion Leaders and remain up to date on scientific and product trends.
• In close collaboration with the Nordic clinical marketing team, develop and roll out local courses, events and services. Nurture local KOLs and key partners relationships.
• In collaboration with the HUB ortho team, implement a BU structure enabled by a data driven and co creation mindset. Balance the transformation and performance efforts.
• Key contributor in budget process to develop P&L budget. With local and HUB finance team
• Define, identify and analyze major market trends, political changes and shifts within areas relating to market, education, and consumer habits.
• In collaboration with the Commercial Excellence team, develop routine KPI reports and analysis to support sales & marketing actions.
Develop a high potential team
• In close collaboration with the Country manager, and HR team, manage the Orthodontic organization blueprint to expand the team, to hire, develop and retain key talents and to identify synergies within the hub to maximize the customer experience.
• Hire, on board and train, manage, appraise, reward, and develop your team leveraging and nurturing our Straumann culture.
• Establish a culture of high performance. Monitors the overall performance of direct reports and provides prompt coaching.
• Develop and implement a sale management process to drive results and performance. Ensure performance is being managed throughout the organization. Develop the sales teams and sales managers through coaching and training.
• Develop a dedicated Ortho marketing and education team to leverage products launches, drive campaigns, and deliver touch points throughout the customer journey to maximize the experience and business growth.
• Co-travel with TM (Territory Manager) to maintain a regular presence in the field.
Be a team player
• Work closely with hub and Nordic leadership team to create synergies on lead generation, marketing campaign, education to drive cross selling, up selling.
• Constantly liaise with EMEA ortho and global Ortho BU to keep abreast of product updates, GTM improvements and market change.
• Engage local team in User Acceptant Tests (UAT), taking the lead to drive Voice of Customers.
• Be a part of high-performance Nordic Lead Team that delivers monthly, quarterly and annual business results and company goals.
Qualification and requirements
• Advance degree in a relevant field of work or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.
• Demonstrated ortho expertise, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of industry dynamics, market trends, and customer needs.
• Many years of progressive responsibilities in sales, marketing or business management.
• Effective development and management of teams to grow and drive sales.
• Strong Leadership skills
• Change agent to lead organization change with a data driven, co creation mindset.
• Proactive collaboration with other business functions in a multi-language multi-cultural environment.
• Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a matrix environment.
• Comfortable with up to 40% travelling.
• Fluent written and spoken English
Personal attributes and cultural fit to succeed in this role
• Leadership Experience
• Financial Acumen
• Cross-Functional Collaboration
• Change Management
• People Leadership and Development
