Head of Operations

Audiowell AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm
2025-09-03


We are looking for an experienced leader to head our operations across our labels and lead the work to develop our Artist & Repertoire and promotion efforts within ambient, neo-classical, jazz, electronic, and other genres.
Key responsibilities will include day to day management of our label teams, artist relations, music curation, promotion and release processes for our labels, as well as other general management tasks as required.
We believe that the right candidate has multiple years of experience in record label management and music publishing, with a track record of successfully leading a substantial music label business to growth across multiple streaming platforms. The candidate should be able to demonstrate a particular expertise, experience and creator network in the relevant music genres (e.g., compositional ambient, neo-classical piano, deep house).
This is a full time position based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-17
E-post: gustav+recruiting@audiowell.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Audiowell AB (org.nr 559332-5078)
114 57  STOCKHOLM

Jobbnummer
9491096

