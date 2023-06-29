Head of Operations - Group IT

Are you up for an exciting journey, where you'll take a leading role in enabling the overall Digital Shift for Sandvik Group? Then keep reading! At Sandvik, we're about to execute a major digital shift with the objective of becoming an industry leader within digital solutions and to enable operational excellence through digitalization. We're now looking for a Head of Operations at Group IT to lead our operations team to the next level.
Our operations organization is responsible for all the common core infrastructure and platforms in Sandvik. The scope includes Workplace, Service Desk, Network, Data Center, IT4IT and all platforms needed to monitor and optimize operations. We welcome you to a place where you're allowed to develop both on a personal and professional level, while keeping a healthy work-life balance and a work environment where freedom and responsibilities go hand in hand. We look forward to meeting you!
What you'll do
The mission for the team and the manager is to further drive automation and efficiency while continuously modernizing the platforms and products in scope. This requires driving a competence shift and implementing an agile way of working. You lead senior leaders for the platforms and products and align with the colleagues using the platforms and products in our four Business Areas. Collaboration with key partners that are running key parts of products and services is an important part of your mission.
In your role as Head of Operations you're responsible for:
Leading a team of Product and Platform leaders within Operations.
Collaborating with feature teams in our Business Areas and within Local IT.
Managing budget and pricing frames for the operations organization (together with product owners).
Transforming the team towards future technology skills (cloud, AI, automation, security, agile WoW etc).
Assuring stability in operations product delivery.
Continuous optimization of run cost to make operations more efficient and enable investments in new technology.
Collaboration with key partners that deliver selected services within operations.
You report to the CTO for Group IT, and we prefer to see you seated in Stockholm or Sandviken as it includes some presence at both sites. Although other international locations could be considered for the right candidate.
Who you are
We're looking for someone with experience from several areas within IT, such as Workplace, Service Desk, Network, Data Center, IT4IT and all platforms needed to monitor and optimize operations. You're a senior leader with experience of leading leaders and you've had budget responsibility for a bigger area in your previous roles. As we act in a global environment, you need to feel comfortable communicating in English, both verbally and in writing.
To thrive in this role, you need a strong business acumen, good communication skills and an agile mindset - being curious, embracing innovation and striving for solutions and successful business in an agile way. You also enjoy driving constant improvement and technology modernization - continuously searching for new opportunities and innovations.
Who we are
Sandvik is a high-tech and global engineering group, rapidly developing into new, digital offerings. We believe in pursuing work with passion, while also leaving room for family life and interests. For us it's clear that diversity of experience, perspective and background leads to a successful business environment. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
How to apply
Send your application no later than July 13. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0054412).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Want to know more?
Do you have questions about the job? Contact your future manager Sebastian Kejsman, Group CTO, at sebastian.kejsman@sandvik.com
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2022 the Group had approximately 40,000 employees and revenues of about 112 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations. Så ansöker du
