Head of Online Marketing at Volvo Autonomous Solutions
2024-08-24
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
This is us
At Volvo Autonomous Solutions, we are passionate about the positive impact autonomous solutions will have on our industry and society. We are on a journey to create something unique, developing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable solutions that will change the future of transportation. With entirely new business models and advanced technology, we will meet and exceed expectations from customers, contributing to a society that we want to live in.
This is how you can make an impact
We are currently looking for a new Head of Digital Marketing to join our team. In this fast-paced role you will be reporting to the Head of Marketing and Communications and drive V.A.S.'s online marketing channels and campaigns. Working closely with our technology and commercial teams, you will be responsible for translating our marketing efforts into tangible business results and make an impact on the growth of our business and industry.
Who are you?
To thrive in this role, you'll need a proven track record in digital marketing, whether in an agency or corporate setting. Your genuine passion for marketing and communications, coupled with outstanding interpersonal skills, will set you apart. We're looking for someone with persistence and a keen interest in emerging technologies. If you love a fast-paced, dynamic business environment where change is the only constant, this is the perfect opportunity for you
Main Responsibilities:
As a key contributor, you will help develop and execute a results-driven, multi-platform MarCom strategy and plan, creating and managing multi-channel digital marketing campaigns from planning to execution. You will have full responsibility for the social media content calendar, including generating content ideas, arranging and leading interviews with subject matter experts, and proofreading content to ensure quality and accuracy. Additionally, you will engage in copywriting as needed.
You will manage the V.A.S. website, handling both technical and content aspects. This includes overseeing implementations and integrations, as well as collaborating with the web support team on SEO changes and optimizations. Your role will also involve growing the company blog with fresh, engaging content.
Furthermore, you will measure and analyze the effectiveness of marketing communication campaigns, making recommendations for improvements. As our representative in various forums within the Volvo Group, you will collaborate with partners to develop joint communications and announcements as needed.
Skills and Attributes
We are seeking dynamic individuals with a natural competitive drive and a relentless commitment to winning. You should be able to work independently, prioritize tasks, and deliver impressive results. In our fast-paced scale-up environment, a flexible mindset is essential, as multitasking, change, and adaptability are the keys to success.
Your curiosity about the autonomous driving industry and a genuine passion for digital marketing will drive your contributions. You consistently stay ahead of trends and translate them into actionable strategies. Exceptional verbal and written communication skills are a must, with native-level English proficiency required for this position.
Attention to detail is vital, as is the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously. Building strong relationships with various stakeholders should come naturally to you, thanks to your excellent interpersonal skills. Additionally, you should be adept at working with tools and platforms such as Adobe, Adobe Analytics, Google Data Studio, and Dynamics.
If you embody these qualities and skills, we invite you to join our team and be part of our exciting journey. Let's create something revolutionary together!
Are we a perfect match?
We can promise you great colleagues and some truly exciting opportunities. You will work in a global environment that provides you with developmental prospects both professionally and personally. We at Volvo Autonomous Solutions want you to prosper and be happy.
We will go through applications continuously and we are looking forward to receiving your application.
Last application date: 20th of August
