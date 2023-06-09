Head of Offshore Hydrogen Solutions- Solna, Hamburg, Amsterdam or Kolding
2023-06-09
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
The Hydrogen Solutions team's main purpose(s) is to build up Hydrogen as an mature offering in Vattenfall's future pipeline through an "incubator" approach till full maturity has been reached and commercial buildout is possible.
We are currently looking for our Head of Offshore Hydrogen Solutions to lead this team as we aim towards a fossil free generation.
The Head of Offshore Hydrogen Solutions is the overall responsible for building up a pipeline of projects by finding the best hydrogen opportunities and potential solutions, and by establishing strong partnerships with suppliers and other partners in the value chain. Furthermore, this individual is the overall responsible for ensuring the right technical capabilities to develop the best technical solutions for offshore projects with Hydrogen applications
Location- In one of our Vattenfall offices in Kolding, Hamburg, Solna or Amsterdam. (Please state your country preference in your application)
Your role / what will you do?
The Head of Offshore Hydrogen Solutions is responsible for the following tasks:
Establishing Hydrogen as a value-driving platform for Vattenfall
Building strong technical hydrogen competences that can drive the development of competitive hydrogen solutions for offshore assets
Building a strong pipeline of market/project opportunities with hydrogen applications
Drive the overall strategy for Vattenfall's value chain position (overall, project specific)
Determine approach to cross-BU integration of competencies and hydrogen applications
Developing and engaging the hydrogen supply chain
Driving pilot projects and proof of concepts
You will drive the development and implementation of a strategy for the building up Hydrogen as a key offering for Vattenfall and be responsible for building up a team of commercially oriented Hydrogen resources to help execute the strategy.
The Head of Offshore Hydrogen Solutions reports to the head of Offshore Development. You will work with the rest of the functions within Offshore Development, as well as other cross-BU and BA functions to help develop strong partnerships, a solid pipeline and competitive solutions within Hydrogen. Your strong networking and communicative skills will also be strengths to this role as you will also work with external partners (including suppliers, joint ventures etc.) to find and scope the most attractive Hydrogen projects.
Qualifications
Your profile / who are you?
Leadership skills- You will be the overall leader of the technical and commercial hydrogen capabilities within the Hydrogen Business Development and Technical Hydrogen Solutions N-4 teams. Your collaborative skills will add value to this role as you wll be responsible for leading the overall direction of the various activities required to establish Hydrogen as a strong platform for Vattenfall, in close collaboration with the N-4 managers.
In addition, you will ensure that the entire team is set up to achieve the goal of establishing hydrogen as a strong platform in Vattenfall's offerings. This includes ensuring adequate resources (FTEs), both in terms of numbers and capabilities, which can enable the team to deliver on targets and objectives.
Required education and work experience
Master degree in a relevant field is desirable
10+ years of experience leadership experience in operating large and international renewable energy fleet
Demonstrated ability to lead large and international teams, driving a performance culture and development of key skills and knowledge
Highly motivated, inspiring and communicative leader
Drive a culture with a strong innovative mindset and the ability to progress solutions for new products and state of the art technologies, using a stretched target approach
Team player
Experience of implementing successful changes in an operational and highly dynamic environment
Excellent interpersonal communication skills
Proven skilled in dealing with strategic, highly complex issues and problem/ conflict handling
Proven track record in technical and commercial asset management, energy production and optimizing performance
Health and safety as the highest priority
Fluent in English
Additional Information
Our offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
We welcome your application in English, no later than, 10th of July 2023. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Teri-Anne Brink, teri-anne.brink@vattenfall.com
In Sweden, the trade union representatives are: Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna), Anders Bohlin (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Rebecka Hedsell (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
