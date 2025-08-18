Head of Network to VX Fiber!
Needo Recruitment West AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-08-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Needo Recruitment West AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a confident leader ready to grow in a dynamic position? Do you have experience in network technology and want to be part of an exciting journey? Then the position of Head of Network at VX Fiber could be your next great opportunity!
About VX Fiber
VX Fiber is driving industry change through innovative fibre network solutions-built on open access principles, deep integration capabilities, and a vision to enable digital freedom for individuals, businesses, and entire communities."We offer a managed platform that simplifies fibre network operations-from full stack OSS/BSS to active equipment and field deployment. Our platform is modular, scaleable by design and made to transform. We connect network owners, service providers, and end-users through an open access model that accelerates time to market, reduces cost ant automates complexity. With proven flexibility and fastboarding, our technology supports sustainable, future-ready networks."
About the position as Head of Network.In the position of Head of Network, you will be a key player of VX Fiber's organisation, with the purpose to lead the design, development, and operation of our next-generation open access fibre platform.
Your responsibilities include owning and further developing the technical roadmap for VX Fiber's fibre and active network architecture. Which means that you will drive open network design with a focus on modularity, vendor independence, and seamless integration of legacy and new technologies. Furthermore, you will be responsible for the automation, provisioning, and operation of the network, working closely with the fullstack team.
In this position, you will also have personnel responsibility for a team of seven people, whom you will lead and coach to ensure high quality and strong delivery. In addition, you will collaborate with internal and external stakeholders, customers, and service providers to ensure rapid onboarding, smooth migrations, and efficient scaling.
Your main responsibilities:Own and evolve the technical roadmap for VX Fiber's fibre and active network architecture.
Drive open network design, supporting modularity, vendor-neutral deployments, and seamless integration of legacy and new technologies
Oversee network automation, provisioning, and operations-leveraging our full-stack OSS/BSS SaaS platform.
Lead cross-functional engineering teams to deliver high performance, scalable and reliable infrastructure.
Partner with internal stakeholders, clients, and service providers to ensure fast onboarding, migration, and efficient scaling.
About you
To succeed in the position of Head of Network, you have previous professional experience in a similar position within network technology, most likely within telecom, ISP, or fibre infrastructure. You have several years of leadership experience and are accustomed to coaching and developing successful and highly skilled teams. You possess broad technical knowledge and a strong understanding of IP networking, with a proven track record of delivering disaggregated, API-driven, or open-standard network solutions. You also have a solid understanding of OSS/BSS platforms and automated network operations.
As a person, you are a confident leader with clear drive and dedication. You have a strong technical interest and excellent communication skills, and you are used to interacting with both customers and suppliers. You are structured, have a strong strategic mindset, and demonstrate an entrepreneurial spirit. We believe you are motivated by developing strong and capable teams, while maintaining a humble and unpretentious approach.
Important for the position:Previous professional experience in a similar role within network technology, most likely in telecom, ISP, or fibre infrastructure.
Several years of experience in a leadership position, successfully coaching and developing skilled teams.
Strong background in IP networking, provisioning and open concept.
Track record of delivering disaggregated, API-driven, or open-standardised network designs.
Deep understanding of OSS/BSS platforms and automated network operations.
Strategic mindset with strong communication skills and stakeholder management experience.
VX Fibers offer:
At VX Fiber, you will be part of an innovative company with a strong forward momentum. You will have the opportunity to build an open, automated, and scalable fibre infrastructure that enables fast and seamless platform integration and migration. You will be surrounded by skilled colleagues who collectively embrace innovation and efficient ways of working. VX Fiber is characterised by collaboration and a shared commitment to making a difference.
Details:
Start: By agreement.Extent: Full time, 100%.Location: Stockholm or Umea.Salary: By agreement.
Does the position as Head of Network sound interesting? Send your application today! We at Needo looking forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Needo Recruitment West AB
(org.nr 559218-3940) Arbetsplats
VX Fiber Kontakt
Frida Bengtsson frida@needo.se Jobbnummer
9462080