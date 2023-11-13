Head of Mobile Core
2023-11-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tele2 Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Tyresö
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
At Tele2 we have a vision to enable a society of unlimited possibilities. We strive for circular economy, innovation, diversity and to protect children online. We now look for a Head of Mobile Core, a key role in providing reliable, modern and secure services to our customers.
We are proud that our company is built on the courage and strength to challenge everything that others take for granted. We are driven by an absolute belief that things can always be done better by acting fearlessly and challenging how things can and should be done. We take great pride in our role of delivering customer value by being Reliable, Insight Driven and Collaborative - it is called the Tele2 Way. We focus on simplicity in every task we undertake, aim to creating unlimited possibilities beyond expectations.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As Head of Mobile Core, you will lead a set of groups with domain experts and professionals and you will be part of the Networks Leadership Team. Main areas of responsibility include amongst others Mobile Voice, Mobile Data & Real Time Rating, Voice, Messaging & Device, Roaming & Platforms and Fixed Voice.
WHAT WE LOOK FOR
Experience:
- Minimum 5-10 years of work experience from the ICT industry and preferably telecom business
- Solid background in managing teams and business in large organizations
- Proven leadership skills, empowering teams to achieve high operational standards and strategy execution
- Experience from driving large and complex implementation projects in relation to critical infrastructure
- Proficiency in managing critical infrastructure from an operational, security and development perspective
- Skilled in running RFx processes
- Strong business acumen with proven capability of owning P&L and investment items
- Experience from working with Regulators and Authorities is an advantage
Personal qualities and educational background:
- Open minded and solution oriented
- Structured
- Collaborative
- Strong communication skills
- Ability to thrive in a changing environment and drive the domain strategy forward
- Proficient in making well-informed and timely decisions
- BSc or MSc in relevant technology or engineering domain
A FEW WORDS FROM THE MANAGER
Networks is a cornerstone of Tele2's ability enable a society of unlimited possibilities. There are three areas I as a manager of the division believe are of utmost importance in the field;
- The first one is a customer-oriented mindset, meaning an "operations first" approach with a thorough understanding of that the only thing that actually matters to the customers is what Tele2 provides here and now, if our services are up and running or not, if Tele2 is Reliable or not.
- The second thing is a result-oriented mindset, meaning that we keep our eyes on the objective. We develop solid strategies based upon insights and do the proper planning and preparations to enable high financial predictability and cost-effectiveness.
- The third element is a people-oriented mindset, where we learn and thrive together. Within Networks we have a fantastic amount of knowledge and experience in various domains and we share, help and dare to ask. We enjoy the journey together and see the value in everyone's uniqueness.
If the above resonates with your values and corresponds to your experience, I would very much looking forward to receive your application and meet with you to further explore a potential joint future!
LIFE AT TELE2
Working at Tele2 will let you work in a creative and flexible work environment. You will be part of a culture where teamwork and inclusion are leading the way forward. Every employee is important for the company's success and you will always have an impact through your work. We provide you with the opportunity to grow and develop through internal paths within the organization.
ARE WE A MATCH?
Find out more about life at Tele2 and who we are at tele2.com/career and WeareTele2 on Instagram and Facebook. Are you interested in knowing more about our work to create a more sustainable future? Read about our social responsibility and green efforts at tele2.com/sustainability.
This is a permanent role, located at our headquarter in Kista, Stockholm.
Selection and interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis. Welcome to submit your application!
Tele2 performs background checks on final candidates.
At Tele2 we work hard to fulfill our commitment to lead in sustainability being named the number one climate leader in Europe by The Financial Times and we keep reaching new goals as we are bound to shift to a circular economy.
We take great pride in delivering customer value by being Reliable, Insight Driven and Collaborative. We call it the Tele2 Way.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
https://www.tele2.com/
