Head of Mergers & Acquisitions Sandvik Machining
Sandvik Aktiebolag / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik Aktiebolag i Stockholm
, Sandviken
, Svedala
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Do you have a strategic investor mindset and a track record of leading complex transactions to deliver sustainable growth and value creation? Are you an engaging people leader who puts the team first? This is an opportunity to shape the M&A agenda of a global industrial business where acquisitions play a central role in delivering on ambitious strategic targets.
Why Sandvik?
Join a global industrial organization at the forefront of innovation, where M&A is a key enabler of long-term growth and transformation. By joining us, you get to:
Influence strategic direction and value creation at executive level
Work alongside experienced leaders in an international and high-performing environment
Be part of a collaborative, inclusive culture that values expertise and continuous development
About the job
You drive and execute the overall M&A strategy in close collaboration with the Machining executive team and business divisions. Acting as our senior expert in the field, you lead transaction activities across the business area while shaping teams, capabilities, operating models and long-term value creation. You report directly to the Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for Machining.
Job responsibilities
Lead and orchestrate the development of the M&A strategy, including defining focus areas, plans and timelines
Manage and oversee all transaction projects across the business area and its divisions
Support the full M&A lifecycle, from target identification and due diligence to integration and post-deal execution
Lead and develop the M&A team and broader M&A practitioner community
Report on M&A plans, activities and outcomes, including internal approval processes at business area and group level
Continuously develop ways of working, methods and capabilities in line with group frameworks
Location and flexibility
The location for this role is preferably Stockholm, Sweden, but other locations can be considered for the right candidate. Global travel is a natural part of the job
Your profile
You're an experienced business and people leader with a strong track record in M&A and growth-related roles. With a pragmatic and strategic approach, you're comfortable navigating complex, international environments and interacting with both junior associates and board members.
Your background includes:
Extensive experience across the full M&A lifecycle, from strategy to post-deal execution
Background from corporations and professional environments such as investment banking, strategy consulting or private equity
Strong leadership experience, including building and developing high-performing teams in cross-functional settings
Relevant academic degree within Business, Finance or a related field
Excellent English communication skills; additional languages are considered beneficial
You combine strategic thinking with a grounded, hands-on approach. Known for integrity and sound judgment, you build trust through openness and deliver results in demanding environments. Collaboration comes naturally, and you excel at engaging stakeholders across all levels and cultures while fostering strong, motivated teams.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. We invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Gabriella Huss, Executive Talent Acquisition Expert, gabriella.huss@sandvik.com
.
We've already decided on what advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts.
Hiring Manager
Per Hansson, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development
Union contacts – Sweden
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)70 261 04 82
Ernesto Coronel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 263 03 18
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-222 48 55
How to apply
Send your application no later than August 18, 2026. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0094636.
At Sandvik, we value a healthy work-life balance and will be away on summer vacation. Therefore, it can be difficult to reach us, the recruitment process might take longer than usual, and parts of the recruitment process may be paused during the summer holiday period.
Our recruitment process is open and fair – we welcome all applicants and evaluate every unique application in line with the specified requirements profile, to find the best match for the position. To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Business area Machining is a global leading manufacturer of tools and tooling systems for advanced industrial metal cutting, as well as metal powder. In 2025, sales were approximately SEK 44 billion with about 18,700 employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Kungsbron 1 (visa karta
)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Mining - World Trade Center Jobbnummer
9994968