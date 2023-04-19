Head of mergers and acquisitions and acquisitions portfolio manager
2023-04-19
Attention experts in M&A and Portfolio Management!
Are you looking for a way to truly make a difference for a sustainable future? Do you want to be part of developing Mobility Solutions Venture Capital and M&A function, shaping a new business area with the mission to lead Scania's ambition to play an even more important role in the transport ecosystem? Come join us on our journey!
The transport industry is undergoing a paradigm shift. Technological developments will over time revolutionize the relationship Scania has with its customers and the company's role in the transport value chain. Through this transformation, Scania will adapt from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to also being a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Mobility Solutions is our new business area with the mission to lead Scania's ambition to take a larger role in the transport ecosystem. Initially, Mobility Solutions primary focus was on driving Scania's autonomous transport roadmap and providing Transport-as-a-Service (LOTS Group). During the year we have evolved into delivering new businesses through our new Corporate Venturing function as well as taking on the responsibility for Traton's software company RIO.
The latest addition to the responsibility of Mobility Solutions is to manage Scania's venture capital funds - Scania Growth Capital in the function Venture Capital and Mergers and Acquisitions. The position Head of Mergers and Acquisitions and Acquisitions Portfolio Manager is part of this function.
What we offer:
Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. We celebrate differences and care deeply about diversity and inclusion. You come as you are, and you develop for the future on your journey with us.
We offer you a dynamic, agile and collaborative environment where your knowledge and skills are highly valued, and where you also have the opportunity to grow and develop continuously.
Your new role:
We are looking for a Head of Mergers and Acquisitions that would like to contribute to the long-term success and profitability of Scania. In the position, you will lead the Mergers and Acquisitions portfolio for the Mobility Solutions function.
You will:
• develop and grow the M&A function and team to lead and drive mergers, acquisitions and divestitures;
• be responsible for analyzing and selecting potential opportunities based on the future demand and strategy for Mobility Solutions;
• effectively analyze and communicate the opportunities and impact of an investment;
• lead M&A and Divestment projects. This will include negotiating agreements, managing complex partner relations, managing and reporting on the M&A process and ensuring effective use of project resources;
• lead negotiations with third parties, ensuring the best framework and terms for Scania (Vision, Objective, Governance structure, evaluation); and
• work autonomously while collaborating closely with management, product, engineering, legal, and other partner-facing teams, to initiate, support, and grow corporate ventures
Your profile
You are an experienced colleague with a strong passion for the current and future Scania business, keen to learn more about new areas and develop the Scania investment portfolio for new technologies and learnings.
You have:
• Bachelor's or Master degree in law or finance and extensive experience working with partnerships and M&A
• Strong legal background, with wide experience in leading a team, commercial negotiation, corporate ventures, competition law, intellectual property, ABS and financial transactions;
• Strong international work experience, with a good understanding of the commercial vehicle industry and experience in both commercial operations and head office environments;
• experience in management and in analyzing and communicating complex business ventures in a clear and understandable format to best present the opportunities for growth and strategic risks; and
• excellent skills in stakeholder management, negotiation and communication, fostering confidence and commitment from stakeholders.
The role will be based in Stockholm with potentially extensive travel requirements.
In this role you will report to Head of Venture Capital and Mergers and Acquisitions, Jessica Persson.
For more information
For further information about the position please contact Jessica Persson, Head of Venture Capital and Mergers & Acquisitions ZR, phone +46 70-7682074.
Does this sound like the perfect match for you?
Please apply through our website HR Inline/Job search at Scania as soon as possible and no later than March 28th. Job Id [20231499]. Your application should include a CV and cover letter.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-19
