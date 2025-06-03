Head of Merchant Success
Organisationsutvecklarjobb
2025-06-03
About Brite
Brite Payments is a leading Account to Account (A2A) payment provider powered by Open Banking. We provide a faster, smarter and more secure payment experience for consumers and merchants.
About the team
The Merchant Success team is dedicated to ensuring that Brite's merchants receive maximum value from our services. This role significantly impacts the company's growth as it involves managing our most strategic merchant relationships. In this leadership position, you will oversee a high-performing team of Merchant Success Managers. Your responsibilities will include managing net revenue targets, supporting the activation and growth of existing Brite merchants, and identifying new opportunities for merchants to leverage our capabilities. You will lead and coach your team to achieve ambitious goals and work directly with our leadership team on commercial initiatives. Additionally, you will help define and evolve our Merchant Success strategy in collaboration with key go-to-market leaders.
Want to join us on our journey? The future is Brite!
Brite Payments is now looking for a motivated and detail-oriented Head of Merchant Success to join our dynamic team. The successful candidate will focus on retaining and upselling our existing merchant portfolio across all markets and verticals. This role is critical to our success, ensuring that merchants receive exceptional service and that their experience with Brite exceeds their expectations.
Key responsibilities
Recruit, train, and lead a team of Merchant Success Managers, while also developing a leadership role within the business.
Develop a long-term vision and strategy for the team that aligns with our company's mission.
Drive existing merchant net revenue, support customer ramp-ups, identify new upsell opportunities, and enhance merchant satisfaction.
Manage and retain the most strategic merchants in our portfolio as defined by the commercial strategy.
Implement a robust operational cadence for managing metrics and merchant performance, promoting growth through account planning, QBRs, and action-oriented KPIs.
Build and leverage relationships at all levels within merchant organizations, from C-level executives to operational staff, to increase revenue and service adoption.
Collaborate cross-functionally within Brite to deliver value for merchants and shape the business roadmap.
Inspire, motivate, and facilitate individual development to promote the career growth of direct reports.
Requirements
Minimum of 5+ years of experience in a similar role, with a strong background in European payments.
3+ years of people management experience.
Proven ability to hire, train, and coach a high-performance team in a growth environment.
Capability to support the team's efforts through strategic advice and serve as a leadership sponsor for key merchant relationships.
Excellent communication skills, with the ability to convey commercial and technical concepts clearly while building strong relationships with executives at portfolio companies.
Preferred Qualifications
Strong preference for experience in the European payments or financial services industry.
What we offer
Join Europe's hottest Fintech, founded and led by industry veterans, with a recent $60M Series A funding.
An opportunity to make a significant impact while working alongside experienced leaders who have a proven track record of success.
A positive, empathetic, and inclusive culture that encourages you to be yourself, with a commitment to continuous learning and knowledge exchange.
Location
Stockholm / London / Malta / Berlin / Malaga
Ready to apply?
Let's build the future of payments together! Do you want to learn more about our recruitment process? Here you can read about the hiring flow and find answers to the most frequently asked questions.
