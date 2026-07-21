Head of Merchandising- Menswear
Gant AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gant AB i Stockholm
, Nacka
, Eda
, Luleå
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a strategic and commercially driven Head of Merchandising - Menswear, to play a key role in shaping the future of our product offering and customer experience.
This role is created as part of the new merchandising organisation that supports in building stronger collections through key data insights and consumer driven decision making.
Based in Stockholm, you will lead the merchandising strategy across the menswear collections, ensuring that assortment, pricing, and commercial decisions are aligned with customer needs, market opportunities, and business objectives. You will work closely with the Product, Design, Buying and Planning teams to deliver strong, commercially successful collections.
Responsibilities
Own and drive the long-term and seasonal merchandising strategy for the headgroup, aligned with overall business growth goals
Lead end-to-end seasonal planning, including financial targets, pricing strategy, SKU productivity, and distribution approach
Develop data-driven commercial plans using historical performance, market insights, competitor analysis, and trend forecasting
Define and evolve the collection architecture, ensuring the right balance of category mix, price positioning, and lifecycle management
Monitor product performance through business reviews, identifying risks and opportunities and driving in-season actions
Represent the merchandising perspective across markets and lead key go-to-market milestones, including global assortment and seasonal handovers
Collaborate cross-functionally with Design, Product, Sourcing, and Logistics to ensure alignment on timelines, feasibility, and value positioning
Lead, coach, and develop a high-performing merchandising team, fostering a culture of accountability, collaboration, and continuous improvement
The Head of Merchandising holds the end-to-end accountability for the commercial assortment and merchandising outcome for the headgroup. The role owns the development of the collection plans and channel specific assortment securing alignment with the brand vision, commercial opportunities and business KPI's, ex productivity, efficiency, margin ambition.
Profile
7 to 10+ years of experience within Merchandising, Planning, or Buying in the apparel industry
Proven leadership experience in an international business environment
Strong analytical capability and commercial acumen.
Extensive experience in assortment architecture, forecasting, and pricing
Strategic and analytical mindset with a consumer and data driven approach
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills
Ability to balance creativity with commercial goals Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gant AB
(org.nr 556276-7995)
Frihamnsgatan 28 (visa karta
)
115 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Gant AB Jobbnummer
10008234