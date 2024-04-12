Head of Meltshop
H2GS AB / Chefsjobb / Boden Visa alla chefsjobb i Boden
2024-04-12
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H2GS AB i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.Meltshop manager
As the Meltshop Manager at H2GS, a growing company set to commence production in less than two years, your role will be crucial in establishing and managing the operations of the meltshop, which is responsible for melting and refining raw materials into molten metal. Your responsibilities will play a pivotal role in shaping the foundation of H2GS's production capabilities.Your tasks would encompass overseeing the construction and setup of the meltshop facility, ensuring that it is equipped with state-of-the-art electric arcfurnaces and machinery. Collaborating with engineering teams and contractors will be essential to ensure the timely and efficient installation of equipment.
Responsibilities:
Build, establish and develop a robust safety culture across the organization and within the section. Take responsibility to contribute to a safe work environment actively participating in the development and upkeep of process control and safety practices.
Foster an innovative and inclusive organizational culture with focus on continuous improvements and cross-functional collaboration.
Lead the organization in achieving strategic goals and objectives. Set clear organizational goals and monitor progress toward achieving them.
Build and lead a high-performing management team, providing mentorship and guidance to department heads.
Liaise with functional and operational leaders (for example in planning, logistics, maintenance, technology, quality) and together understand current and future needs and develop plans, cost estimates, and schedules for integrating these needs into existing manufacturing activities.
Responsible for all aspects of operations with regardsto safety, environmentaland quality.
Ensure the organization's compliance with all relevant industry regulations and standards. Develop and implement risk mitigation strategies.
Qualifications:
Relevantdegree in engineeringor relevant industry experience.
Experience in process, production or maintenance. Demonstrated leadership experience in industrial manufacturing organizations.
Preference given for experience in startups and high power DC furnaces.
Strong understanding of mechanical, eletrical and automation mill systems.
Proven track record of successfully leading cross-functional teams and projects.
Experience in supporting ofISO 9001, 14001 &45001 etc.
Exceptional strategic thinking, decision-making, and problem-solving skills.
Demonstrated ability to drive innovation and advancement
Ability to work in a high profile and often pressured international environment.
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus.
Experience with managingbudget, financial performance and forecasting.
Experience working and purchasing services from vendors and contractors.
Living in the Boden region or open to relocate here.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H2GS AB
(org.nr 559272-3000), http://www.h2greensteel.com Arbetsplats
H2 Green Steel Jobbnummer
8609407