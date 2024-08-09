Head of Marketing to Nordic Tech Company
2024-08-09
Welcome to Grade!
We are a software company that offers comprehensive solutions in learning and competence provision. We bring together Talent Management, Learning Management, pulse surveys and bespoke e-learning production under the same roof.
We are in strong growth and are therefore always interested in potential talent! If there is no current position advertised, we would be more than happy for you to send in a spontaneous application or subscribe to upcoming positions.
We believe in setting high goals, having fun and working towards continuous improvement in everything we do. We have high ambitions for both individuals and the company's development, while at the same time we value a friendly work environment, where everyone is welcome. To create a strong community, we have a number of initiatives in social activities, and with a generous health care contribution, we put health first. Do you prefer playing paddle, table tennis, running, FIFA, breakfast or Thursday coffee? With us you get everything!
We are seeking an experienced Head of Marketing to elevate our marketing efforts and drive our growth to new heights.
What we do
Grade is one of the leading SaaS HR-tech providers in the Nordics, offering a comprehensive talent management suite designed to help businesses attract, recruit, develop, and retain top talent.
Our diverse product portfolio spans recruitment, talent management, and e-learning, all developed and managed in-house to ensure seamless integration and high quality.
With a strong international presence, we operate out of Sweden (Stockholm, Lund, Trollhättan), Norway (Bodö), and Finland (Helsinki, Oulu), focusing on serving large organizations and enterprises.
We have high ambitions both for individual careers and for the company's development. We value a work environment where everyone feels welcome. Our exceptional growth and outstanding products have positioned us as industry leaders in offering innovative solutions for the employee journey. You can base yourself at one of our offices, and we prefer that you come in at least twice a week.
As Head of Marketing, you will:
• Ensure our business goals are met, reinforcing our position as a leading player in the HR tech industry.
• Provide strong and stable leadership for the marketing team of six employees, ensuring alignment across our operations in three countries.
• Oversee major initiatives and projects that drive brand strength and business growth.
• Play a crucial role in strengthening our brand and driving our expansion.
• Report directly to our CCO and be a part of our Go-To-Market management team and lead a team responsible for developing and executing marketing strategies across our product portfolio.
• Develop a tailored marketing strategy for each country in collaboration with the local marketing teams. (We need to adapt to each market, as our positioning varies across regions).
• Clarify and streamline our product offerings in each country.
• Participate in the acquisition of new companies, to oversee branding and marketing strategy integration.
We offer:
A commitment to your growth and full potential.
A generous pension plan and comprehensive insurance.
Wellness allowance and an hour during work hours dedicated to exercise.
Hybrid work options-work from the office or from home.
Annual team-building trips (this year, we went to Mallorca).
We value your personality!
Your passion, personality, and eagerness to learn are crucial to us. Together with your team, you will have the opportunity to develop your skills and continue growing in your role. By maintaining a positive and caring attitude, you will thrive and create success with your team.
We are looking for someone who:
• Has experience as a Marketing Director, preferably in a B2B SaaS organization within Tech and/or HR sectors.
• Has experience working with the public sector and large organizations.
• Has experience driving cross-selling through marketing initiatives.
• Collaborates with sales and product teams to ensure alignment of marketing activities with product launches and sales objectives.
• Analyzes and reports on marketing performance, including ROI, and adjusts strategies based on insights, we use Hubspot as CRM.
• Strengthens our brand across Sweden, Norway, and Finland by identifying and developing key markets.
• Manages the marketing budget to ensure effective use of resources and maximize results.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-26
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Grade AB
(org.nr 556521-3120) Arbetsplats
Grade Jobbnummer
8832005