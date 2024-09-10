Head of Marketing Communications
Voyado is the ultimate solution for personalization and relevance across all channels-online and offline. Used by retailers and e-commerce companies worldwide, the Voyado customer experience cloud makes it possible for every brand to engage customers, elevate shopping experiences, and evolve their own businesses.
Now, we're on the lookout for a Head of Marketing Communications to lead our marketing efforts during a parental leave cover.
About the role This is an exciting opportunity for a seasoned marketing leader who wants to play a key role in driving our growth across multiple regions. As the Head of Marketing Communications, you'll be responsible for steering a talented team to deliver strategic and operational marketing efforts across the Nordics, Benelux, UK, and DACH markets. Your leadership will be crucial in shaping our brand presence and supporting our acquisition and retention goals.
This is a temporary position until January 2026, with the potential for extension.
What you'll be up to Lead & Inspire: Manage and mentor the marketing communications team, empowering them to achieve their full potential.
Strategic & Operational Planning: Collaborate with your team to create and execute communication strategies that drive growth across all Voyado's markets.
Customer Marketing & Retention: Oversee campaigns that strengthen our customer relationships and improve retention.
Market-Specific Initiatives:Work closely with the sales team to tailor marketing activities that meet the specific needs of each market.
So, who are you?
You are a proactive team player who enjoys a mix of high-level strategic work and hands-on execution. As a leader, you put people first and believe in leading by example. You know how to collaborate with stakeholders across different departments and regions, and you're equally comfortable managing day-to-day tasks or steering long-term projects.
We would love it if you'd bring:
A few years of experience in a similar role, ideally in a B2B SaaS environment.
Proven leadership skills with a track record of balancing strategy and execution.
Broad marketing expertise, including campaign planning, brand storytelling, and digital marketing.
Experience collaborating with senior commercial leadership teams.
Strong project management abilities to juggle multiple initiatives at once.
Excellent writing skills with a knack for storytelling.
Fluency in English and Swedish is required
What we offer
Voyado is built on the belief that people matter. We're proud of our inclusive, knowledge-sharing culture that encourages personal growth. We offer a vibrant work environment where everyone's opinion is valued, and every team member has the opportunity to make a meaningful impact. Our culture is personal and supportive-learn more about what it's like to work with us here.
Some of our benefits:
We care about our Voyadoers and have built a benefits package to match:
30 days of vacation, so you can spend time on the things you love
Beneficial bike lease, including e-bikes
Breakfast buffet on Fridays
A generous gadget-and-phone package (your choice!)
5000 SEK per year in wellness allowance
A wellness hour you can use every week
More on Voyado!
Ready to find out more? Fantastic! We'd love to hear from you! Even if you feel like your resume could use some polish or you need just another year of experience, don't hesitate-this could be your perfect fit!
We'd love to know what excites you about your current role and what challenges you're ready for next. So, be yourself, show us your passion, and apply today
