Head of Marketing Communications
2024-01-04
With our purpose to Drive the Shift towards a sustainable transport system, the importance of a strong focus on Communications is essential to enable this journey, internally and externally as well as short term and long term.
Our mission at central Communications is to execute the task to drive sustainability, customer profitability and employee engagement - all based on the foundation Driving the Shift.
Our aim is to contribute to the Shift by always being in the forefront of communication creation and being the trusted experts in communication. We will do this with passion and make sure to execute our task!
Your Tasks
Own, develop and plan assignments from the commercial areas (Sales & Marketing segments / market / regions/ business units) with a focus on customers and prospects, act as valuable business support for the markets' local work. Set strategy and own the central Marketing Communications strategy where the business value is at the center. Pro-actively plan and secure execution of the Marketing Communications in a systematic and guiding way. Keep strong relationships and collaborations with the assignors as well as the communication execution functions and take clear ownership in central marketing issues. Agree on division of tasks between Sales & Marketing, Business Units and central communications. Being in the center of planned major commercial communication initiatives, such as larger market introductions, customer events and global exhibitions.
Some of the main tasks includes
• Strategic Leadership: Take ownership of the central Marketing Communications strategy, ensuring that business value remains at the forefront of all initiatives.
• Team Leadership: Lead and inspire a team of approximately eight employees, fostering a collaborative and innovative work environment.
• Commercial Communication: Proactively plan and ensure the systematic execution of Marketing Communications, playing a key role in major commercial communication initiatives such as market introductions, customer events, and global exhibitions. Set priorities for commercial communication efforts, providing valuable communication expertise and acting as a project owner for market introductions.
• Stakeholder Management: Drive governance of stakeholder management for all commercial internal functions, building strong relationships both internally and externally.
• Performance Analysis: Act upon follow-up, insights, and statistics of Marketing Communications, adapting strategies based on real-time data.
Your Profile
We are looking for an individual with the following characteristics and experiences:
• Strategic Thinker: Possess a strategic and tactical mindset with proven transformational skills.
• Relationship Builder: Strong relationship-building skills, both internally and externally.
• Communication Expert: Proactive and trusted communication advisor with a strong understanding of brand value.
• Leadership Experience: Over 5 years of leadership experience, preferably in an international setting.
• Commercial Mindset: Business-oriented with a passion for Marketing Communications and over 5 years of relevant work experience.
• Planning Skills: Well-developed systematic planning skills to ensure successful execution of initiatives.
• Diverse Experience: International and multicultural experience, with a global matrix-building background.
• Communication Toolbox: Substantial communications work experience with a broad toolbox and a proven record.
• Marketing Expertise: Experience in brand, digital marketing, performance marketing, and sustainability communications.
We Offer
You will get a job that gives you the possibility and also responsibility to strategically and tactically plan external marketing communications with our purpose of driving the shift.
Further Information
This is a full-time employment, reporting to Camilla Dewoon, EVP, Communications & Sustainability. You will be an essential part within the Communications Management team.
Contact Information
For more questions, please contact Talent Acquisition Specialist Gabriel Eriksson Sahlin on gabriel.eriksson.sahlin@scania.com
Application
Send in your application as soon as possible, with a CV and a cover letter, no later than 18th of January. Please note that we do not accept applications over email. We are looking forward to receiving your application!
