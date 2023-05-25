Head of Market Risk
Are you passionate about leading the Market Risk?
The Head of Market Risk is the executive who is ultimately accountable to the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) for the day-to-day management of the operations within Market Risk.
The basic scope of the Market Risk unit is to establish, maintain and ensure governance by defining the Risk Management Framework, Risk definitions and set Group standards in the area of market- and counterparty credit risk. Further, the scope is to control and analyze the Group's market and counterparty credit risk exposure to safeguard the Group's Risk Appetite, follow financial targets and secure relevant Risk reporting.
This role is the process and model owner, and ensure necessary development, implementation and use of such processes and appointed market and counterparty credit Risk models within the Group.
You promote a common understanding of Risk Culture in the Group and give input to resolution of matters escalated within the area of market and counterparty credit Risk Management.
The Head of Market Risk is independent in his/her role in the sense that he/she shall not carry out operational activities in the business or the units he/she monitors, this is a strategic and tactical role.
You report to the CRO and is a member of the Group Risk management team and you have your own management team within Market Risk.
We believe that people are at the heart of our organisation and our successful leaders enable us to realise our strategy.
We are looking for a leader who:
•
builds trust, creates a positive and inclusive environment, shows interest, respects, cares for others and treats people fairly.
•
inspires employees and colleagues, encourages others to deliver at their best to reach their full potential.
•
shows courage to take decisions and dares to challenge, try out new things, admits mistakes and learns from them.
Expected qualifications for this role;
• 15+ years of experience in financial services industry related to trading, portfolio management, risk management, and/or investment risk across asset classes; buy-side and alternatives experience preferred
• Product knowledge and quantitative skills with broad range of asset classes and investment strategies
• Knowledge of market risk methodologies, stress and sensitivities
• Familiarity with modelling and working knowledge of portfolio valuations and risk systems a plus
• Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills to be leveraged in executive governance and senior management forums
• Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills; inquisitive nature and comfortable in challenging current practices
• Previous direct, hands-on experience with large initiatives; capable of prioritizing deliverables to meet goals and to manage across a group of constituencies
• Ability to lead, train and develop a diverse team
• University degree (master) required; post graduate degree a plus
What will be your daily work in this role:
• Aligning your work and the team's contribution to the bank's direction and strategy
• Defining clear responsibilities and priorities for your team members
• Ensuring the continuous development of your team and your own leadership skills
• Assessing and improving the performance of your team members
• Exercising coaching methods as part of your leadership style
• Ensuring a sustainable work climate and sustainable employees
• Building a diverse team with high level of team spirit and engagement
• Driving improvement, process optimization and performance across your teams
• Leading and encouraging collaboration across the organisation
• Building your unit to be an efficient and successful organisation
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. Structured leadership paths and activities are in place to support your development as a leader. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
• .be a part of engaged and dedicated team of specialists who serves as owners and driver of Market Risk material market and counterparty credit risks, creating customer value and competitive advantage within our risk appetite.
In our team we value teamwork and expect you to be a strong team-player as well! We challenge obstacles together and succeed or fail as a team. We are energetic, professional, and humorous colleagues, who are very excited to welcome another team member!
As leaders, we trust our people and delegate responsibility, we strive to build a team with an open, positive and transparent environment, where everyone can grow and have the possibility to learn from each other." Rolf Marquardt - Chief Risk Officer, your future manager.
We look forward to your application at 31.05.2023 the latest.
Contacts:
Recruiting manager: Chief Risk Officer Rolf Marquardt (+46730591361)
SACO: Henrik Joelsson (+46 40 242508)
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund (+46 8 58590288)
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
