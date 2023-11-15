Head Of Maintenance Operations
2023-11-15
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS
Head of Maintenance Operations
We are recruiting a Head of Maintenance Operations to join our Maintenance Operations department - a team of 38 employees including Maintenance Controllers; Duty Planners with respective Team Leads.
Reporting to the Nominated Postholder Continued Airworthiness, Head of Maintenance Operations will be responsible for overall management of the Maintenance Operation Control, to ensure that all maintenance activities are accomplished strictly as per company procedures and industry best standards. The incumbent will ensure that operations are continuously supported within on a 24/7 basis.
Key Responsibilities
In this role your main areas of responsibilities are the following:
* Maintain overall management and strategic long-term vision of Maintenance Control. Constant focus on process improvement and efficiencies.
* Provide strong leadership for a team of 38 staff.
* Strict financial responsibility of department overheads including overtime.
* Monitor Part 145 organizations and ensure compliance with Company procedures.
* Ensure comprehensive communication on all delay events through OCC to maximize on time dispatch reliability.
* Review and analyze delays, AOGs etc. and carry out root cause analysis.
* Future proof processes to enable development of MOC to support a Single Air Carrier Group.
* Perform other duties as assigned.
Qualifications and Skills
* University degree in Aircraft Engineering mandatory (Master degree preferred) or hold an EASA P66 License for minimum 5 years
* Minimum 5 years of relevant management experience
* Business oriented with budget control experience and demonstrated cost control.
* Practical experience from leading complex organizations at a strategic and tactical level. (ability to foster teamwork)
* Knowledge of AMOS MMIS and Skywise an advantage
* Sound Aeronautical and Airline background with detailed knowledge of modern aircraft and engine systems are required
* EASA Part CAMO and Ops regulations
* Experience of CAMO Safety management and quality systems
Personal Qualifications
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are highly driven, with a strong sense of responsibility. Furthermore you are:
* A strong problem solver and have solid decision making skills (operational and tactical)
* Able to work well under pressure in a fast pace 24/7 operation environment, with a flexible mindset
* A collaborator with strong communication skills, as well as having the ability to drive harmonized approach within diverse stakeholders
Why work at SAS?
Benefits of working in SAS include very attractive travel possibilities, free gym access, and a good pension scheme. We offer good opportunities for professional development in an international working environment, SAS is dedicated to the continuous development of our employees. Frösundavik is a great place to work. There is a gym, restaurant, café and a variety of services to make your life easier. It's located in a green area of Solna and close to Hagaparken and Brunnsviken. There's a non-stop bus connection from the Central Station to Frösunda, commuter trains to/from Solna Station, and a good network of cycle paths.
What does SAS offer you?
Purpose: Be part of a historical transformation on a continuous journey to create a new and seamless way to travel, with opportunities to solve challenges that no one has cracked before
Flexibility: Office, Home, Norway, Copenhagen - wherever you are, Scandinavia is your home and flexibility is at our core
Adventure: We grow by making the world smaller. Discounted airline tickets providing you, your family and friends to travel the world at great prices.
Personal: Opportunity to work on many customer & business challenges and initiatives
Innovation: Building in-house development of products allows for freedom to bring in own ideas
Ownership: Opportunity of bringing initiatives from ideas into end-point delivery
Other of Importance
* Deadline for application is 6th of December 2023.
* This position is fulltime, 100%, and permanent.
* Location: Frösundaviks allé 1, SAS HQ.
* Desired start date: As soon as possible
For questions regarding the recruitment please contact hiring manager, Robert Ward, at robert.ward@sas.se
