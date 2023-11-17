Head of Logistic and Paint shop Volvo Construction Equipment Eskilstun
2023-11-17
Do you want to take on an exciting role with stimulating work in a world leading operation? Do you want to make a difference and be a part of taking us towards a sustainable future? Do you have a talent for communication and people as well as strong interest in a manufacturing environment? If you find this attractive - keep on reading! We are looking for our next Head of Axel Production and hope it will be you!
This is your role
As our Head of Logistic and Paint shop at Operations Eskilstuna, you will be responsible for our supply chain including planning, material control, material handling, logistic development, and the paint shop.
You will have a key role in the on-going transformation of the business and will contribute to the realization of our long-term strategies of our long-term strategies, aligning with overall company goals. You will lead, inspire, and develop an organization of totally 200 coworkers consisting of 8 leaders with continuous improvement initiatives to enhance efficiency and productivity. Work closely with other departments to address in order to implement rigorous quality control measures to maintain the highest standards of axle production and resolve quality issues promptly.
We see that you will lead the organization by example in accordance with Volvo CE Philosophy against set safety, sustainability, quality, delivery and financial targets to create a higher value for our customers and achieve involvement from all employees.
You will be the voice of VCE Operation in the dialogue with customers and a trusted advisor on supply chain related questions .
You will also:
Oversee day-to-day operations of the Axle Production department with a best practices for manufacturing processes, ensuring high-quality standards and on-time delivery.
Foster a collaborative and results-driven culture within the department.
Stay abreast of industry trends and technological advancements, and integrate new technologies and methodologies to optimize production processes., we are looking for a person combining an extensive manufacturing insight with a strong business mindset. You are a true team player, good on connecting to people, working cross-functionally, and building networks. You are skilled in initiate and execute task forces and projects.
As a member of the Eskilstuna Operations Management Team, you will report directly to the Head of Operations Eskilstuna.
This is you
You share our believes that Lean Production (VPS) as well as the Volvo leadership skills through our Volvo Values (Customer success, Trust, Passion, Change and Performance) is the way forward for us to continue to success in this industry.
We are looking for someone that wants to contribute to our exciting transformation journey.
You are used to having wide responsibilities, both strategic and operational, and create a positive workplace climate where people learn and develop.
Excellent communication skills are essential to be able to build networks and create trusting relationships. You believe in building a knowledge-based organization with a strong teamwork as a foundation.
You are a good presenter, skilled in agile way-of-working. You are a good communicator in both Swedish and English.
For you to be the ideal candidate for this position you have a long experience and knowledge of the manufacturing process, a university degree in relevant subject and experience from management within manufacturing. Further, you demonstrate a clear vision, a global mind-set and successful people & culture-oriented leadership.
This is us.
Volvo Construction Equipment 's global core plant for driveline components, such as transmissions and axles, in Eskilstuna is a versatile operation with over 1100 team members. We are all part of the manufacturing of high-tech machines that brings value to societies all over the world. We believe in a sustainable future and work with our customers to build the world we want to live in. To turn this into reality, we are now looking for a new colleague who wants to be part of our journey towards becoming the best component plant in the world, as a member of our management team. Within Volvo Group there are great possibilities for personal growth.
At Volvo we are actively working to establish teams which will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender and nationality. Demonstrating a high and solid level in each of the Volvo Group Leadership competencies for the leading leader level, you are an inspiring and inclusive leader as well as an active team member.
Do you want to know more?
Do not hesitate to contact me:
Anders Bergstrand, Head of Operations & Site Eskilstuna, +46 76 94 09 987
Trade union:
Kicki Höller, Unionen, +46 16 541 44 44
Patrik Sandberg, Akademikerna, +46 73 558 53 45
Pasi Järvelä, Ledarna, +46 16 541 56 82
Lars-Robert Fredriksson. IF Metall: +46 73 765 61 04
