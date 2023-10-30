Head of Listing Qualifications
We are looking for our new Head of Listing Qualifications at Nasdaq, are you a lawyer with extensive experience in Capital Markets, securities law and financial regulations? Then this might be your next step!
Nasdaq Stockholm has developed into one of the most active marketplaces for listings in Europe. Nasdaq's legal and regulatory group, and in particular the issuer surveillance team within Nasdaq's European Surveillance function, is instrumental in accomplishing the strong position of Nasdaq Nordic's listing franchise. The Surveillance function is an independent unit within the Nasdaq organization, separated operationally from commercial operations in order to safeguard integrity. The issuer surveillance team is responsible for initial listing reviews and admission as well as continued listing surveillance for listed companies and other issuers of financial instruments. This includes responsibility for the formal listing processes for financial instruments, including equities, bonds, warrants, and exchange-traded funds as well as handling corporate actions. Issuer surveillance also supervises issuers' compliance with the disclosure rules of the exchanges to ensure transparent, consistent, and fair markets. The goal of our Surveillance function is to uphold investor protection and market integrity by ensuring that the markets operated by Nasdaq Nordic are fair, orderly, safe, and efficient. Listings Qualifications sit within the issuer surveillance team of Nasdaq's European Surveillance Function.
Responsibilities
In this role, you will have a team of 5 people and will be responsible for Nasdaq's listing qualifications for the Swedish exchange. You will lead all listing-related work regarding formal listing processes for financial instruments, and corporate actions as well as review and update exchange rulebooks for issuers in the Nordic markets. You will be expected to take a pro-active role in listings-related development projects with internal and external collaborators as well as to arrange seminars, hold lectures and engage as a speaker in various forums regarding exchange rules and listing procedures.
We expect you to
Interact with clients and other partners to present and advocate the work within listing qualifications.
Continuously stay updated on legal and regulatory developments and international trends, as well as proactively identify and drive policy matters related to listing qualifications.
Collaborate with our Nordic as well as our US team to further improve the integrity of Nasdaq's listings activity globally.
Provide mentorship and expertise and make decisions/recommendations in listings on our Swedish exchanges.
Develop Nasdaq tools, regulations, and standards, ensuring alignment with strategy for the listing qualifications team.
Education and Professional Accomplishments
Education Required: LLM (Master of Laws)
Work Experience Required: 7-10 years.
Solid experience in capital markets law with comprehensive experience in securities law and financial regulations and with a strong commercial approach
Experience from working with initial public offerings, corporate actions and other matters related to public companies and listed products.
Experience from a top-tier law firm and/or financial sector is a merit.
Skills and requirements
Explain and advise internal and external partners on sophisticated legal matters.
Quickly learn new areas of law.
Independently drive projects and initiatives related to listing rules and processes.
Act as a role model when it comes to sharing knowledge and expertise across organizational boundaries.
Proactively identify and solve sophisticated problems to think beyond existing solutions.
Excellent communication skills in Swedish as well as English.
To fit into this position, you are a team player but also enjoy working individually and you thrive in producing high-quality work within deadlines. In addition, you are used to assuming responsibility, leading teams and are meticulous and self-driven. You enjoy a fast-paced working environment.
This is a full-time position located in Stockholm, Sweden. Submit your resume in English before November 24th. We will evaluate applications continuously and the role might be filled before the last application day.
About Nasdaq Stockholm
We offer our employees a strong compensation package that includes annual bonuses, equity grants, as well as an employee stock purchase program. Nasdaq Sweden provides its employees with 32 days of annual vacation (plus 1 additional flex day every two months), a generous pension plan, health insurance, career development programs, and more. We advocate flexible ways of working and have a hybrid remote/in-office setting.
Our Stockholm office is located in the harbor area of Frihamnen, we have a private commuter shuttle running in the morning and evening hours between the office and the Karlaplan metro stop. Our office offers free parking, secure bike storage, and bike/e-bike lending. The office also features a gym and recreational sports room, as well as a restaurant and snack shop.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
