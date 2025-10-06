Head of Legal Operations, Strategy & Compliance incl. Data, Digital Tech
Volvo Business Services AB / Juristjobb / Göteborg Visa alla juristjobb i Göteborg
2025-10-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Stenungsund
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an accomplished commercial lawyer, with leadership experience, who is committed to helping people and business to thrive within a practical legal framework? Are you pragmatic and imaginative when it comes to finding solutions to novel legal questions? Are you motivated by being an instrumental part of a commercial work environment which drives progress in a global and multi-cultural team?
Then, this job might be the one for you!
We are looking for a Head of Legal Operations, Strategy & Compliance, who wants to work in a combined role; being a leader of four dedicated paralegals/lawyers within Legal & Compliance but also act as a specialist and provide both strategic and practical legal advice, within the field of data, digitalization and technology, covering all types of data, as well as broader compliance areas.
Who we are and what we offer:
As Head of Legal Operations, Strategy & Compliance, specializing in Data, Digital and Technology Law, you will belong to the Volvo Trucks Legal and Compliance department. We are a team of driven and engaged professionals with a reputation for facilitating business and managing risk through focused legal and compliance tools and advice.
Your mission:
You will be part of the close-knit and friendly international legal team at Volvo Trucks. The main areas of responsibility are Legal Operations, Strategy and Compliance, particularly in Data Management, Digital Solutions and Offerings, Cyber Security and Data Protection and Privacy. You will report within the Legal and Compliance Department of Volvo Trucks and your work location will be Gothenburg, Sweden. Occasional travel may be required.
Key responsibilities
As a leader of a dedicated team, you will combine your subject matter expertise with a passion for learning and development, providing both strategic and practical legal and compliance guidance to support the business in matters relating to Data, Digital, and Technology. Your role will encompass not only your individual specialist contributions but also the responsibility of guiding and inspiring your colleagues, including:
All legal and compliance aspects of telematics and connected services, including the collection, processing and sharing of vehicle-generated data
Data Management and Governance, Data Sharing and Transfer
Data aspects of new products and services, including in the areas of electromobility and automation, and of initiatives in the areas of sustainability, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)
Representing the Volvo Trucks Legal and Compliance Department in relevant projects and committees relating to Compliance, Training, Whistleblowing and Investigations, Data, Digital and Technology, both within Volvo Trucks and working closely with legal and business colleagues in other parts of Volvo Group.
Contribute to the broader legal and compliance work of the Department, including advising various business functions and teams on commercial legal issues, compliance issues and on compliance investigations, including in relation to the Code of Conduct, anti-trust (competition law), anti-corruption, data privacy and export control and sanctions.
Supporting Management Teams with legal and compliance advice and training as required.
Support the General Counsel with Legal team management, including resourcing, budgeting, strategic planning and reporting obligations.
Education Requirements
Legal education
Experience
Experience in advising clients, either as in-house lawyer or practicing as legal adviser, on the legal and compliance aspects of a business, including in relation to Data, Digital and Technology
Experience from leading a team
Ideally experience advising on broader compliance issues
Skills
Ability to interact with all levels of an organization, practicing excellent interpersonal and communication skills, integrity and attention to detail.
Commercial mindset.
Ability to organize and prioritize work effectively on multiple tasks with minimal supervision on multiple transactions in a challenging environment.
Ability to work as a partner to business colleagues and offer practical advice on finding solutions to privacy legal and compliance issues to achieve business objectives.
Flexibility and adaptability with a proactive, service-oriented approach.
Innovative problem solving and analytical skills.
Ability to build relationships and operate successfully in a multi-national and multi-cultural matrixed organization.
Collaborative mindset open to giving and receiving ideas, perspectives and feedback
Ability to manage projects across a global network of colleagues.
Ability to use prior experience and a well-developed core knowledge of data protection law to drive the legal framework evaluation and execution alternatives in unfamiliar/new markets.
Expertise and experience in regulatory areas such as telecommunications regulation is a plus.
Excellent English language ability and other language abilities are a plus. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
9543084