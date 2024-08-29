Head of Legal Entity Accounting
Polestar Performance AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Göteborg Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Göteborg
2024-08-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Polestar Performance AB i Göteborg
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a dynamic, proactive and passionate Head of Legal Entity Accounting for Polestar Performance AB,thelargest Swedish entity in the Polestar Group.
Let us describe the challenge we offerYou will have the opportunity to shape the direction of the Polestar Performance AB Accounting department, build and mentor a talented team and drive innovation to meet the ever-evolving demands which can occur in a dynamic, international, modern and evolving electric vehicle company whose aim is to improve the society we live in. You will be joining a driven, experienced team and you will play a key role in shaping the future of finance for our organization by collaborating closely with both internal and external stakeholders to identify and capitalize on new opportunities.
This team is responsible for the financial accounting and reporting forthelargest Swedish entity in the Polestar Group. In this role you will cooperate with colleagues in other business units worldwide to secure accurate and timely closings and reporting. You will be involved in the development of Polestar's future finance and be a good advisor and speaking partner on matters related to accounting and reporting.
Together with us, you can enhance your own professional skills, develop yourself, grow and drive change together with committed people. We are in an exciting transformation process where you can contribute and make your mark - come and create this new future together with us! This position is located at our HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden.
What you'll do
Oversee and take responsibility for preparation and coordination of monthly financial closings in SAP and reporting in the AARO consolidation system, including related SOX controls
Review and analyze monthly financial reporting
Proactively monitor liquidity levels
Input into the preparation of the Polestar Group Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with SEC in the US
Lead the preparation of the statutory accounts/annual report, including coordination with external auditors
Input into covenant compliance monitoring processes, working closely with Treasury and Financial Services colleagues
Extensive contact with subsidiaries and shared service centers
Provide leadership and guidance to the accounting team and support their professional development
Lead the implementation of process improvements to increase efficiency and effectiveness
Involvement in implementation of future finance and accounting tools
Foster a positive work environment and promote open communication and collaboration
Who you are
To be a great fit for this position we believe you have:
Proven leadership experience
Proven experience as Accounting Manager, finance manager or similar at an international company
Broad knowledge and experience of Accounting and Financial Control processes and systems in an international context with IFRS and SOX
Experience with covenant compliance and liquidity monitoring
Solid experience from global- and listed companies
University degree in Finance
At a minimum 5 - 10 years relevant experience from similar tasks at an Accounting Department
Strong K3 accounting knowledge
Strong experience in Excel
Strong analytical skills
User experience in SAP ECC and SAP S/4 and consolidation tool AARO is an additional bonus
At Polestar, you will be part of a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication. Since Polestar's in a scale-up phase you thrive by working in a fast-paced environment.
On a personal level we believe you are passionate and trustworthy, a strong and proactive team player who has excellent communications and people skills. You enjoy working at a strategic, tactical and operational level and you present a flexible attitude and can embrace changes and possess the ability to work proactively in a changing environment. Further, you have a hands-on Finance & Controlling profilewith strong leadership and organizational skills.
People at Polestar
We know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility.
We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
Is this you?If you are interested in joining Polestar, don't wait to submit your application. We apply a continuous selection process, and the job post will be open until the position is filled. Please note that the internal job title for this role may differ from the one advertised here.
Are you ready for the journey? Which is electric by the way...
#LI-CS1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Polestar Performance AB
(org.nr 556653-3096), http://www.polestar.com Arbetsplats
Polestar Jobbnummer
8869332