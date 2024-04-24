Head of IT to Bonava Group
2024-04-24
At Bonava we are not only building houses, but we are also creating homes and neighbourhoods where people live their lives. As the Head of IT, you will lead our technology initiatives and drive our continuous IT development at Bonava.
The role
As the Head of IT at Bonava, you will play a central role in utilizing technology to drive business value and aligning IT initiatives with the organization's goals. This position is critical for shaping the organization's IT strategy and ensuring that technology investments support and enable business growth. You will be responsible for Bonava's central IT function consisting of three teams that together consist of 21 employees located in Bonava's various markets, and report to our CFO. In this role, you will also be responsible for overseeing the information security across our system landscape, ensuring our operations are robust and secure.
Your responsibilities will include:
Lead Bonava's IT department, ensuring technology initiatives align with business goals.
Strategically plan and implement IT solutions to enhance efficiency and productivity.
Manage a diverse, multinational team across Sweden, Germany, Finland, and the Baltics, fostering collaboration.
Communicate effectively with internal and external stakeholders, demonstrating the value of IT investments.
Lead the team by developing and coaching team members to cultivate a motivated workforce.
Efficiently manage the IT budget
Skills & Requirements
We are looking for a proactive individual with a solid background in IT, specifically with experience in leading international IT departments and working strategically with IT-related issues.
To be successful in this role, you should have:
Proven experience in IT delivery and strategy, demonstrating an ability to align IT initiatives with business objectives.
Strong business acumen and excellent communication skills with various stakeholders, both internally and externally
Ability to create understanding of IT costs and explain the value of IT investments.
Empathetic leadership and ability to adapt communication to different groups.
Proven experience in leading IT teams, showcasing successful people management and team development.
While not essential, a background in the construction or real estate industry would be an asset.
We consider it an advantage if you have expertise in assembling and managing multinational teams, fostering collaboration and inclusion across borders.
Join our journey
When you apply, please submit your resume and cover letter in English. We are reviewing applications continuously, so please send your application as soon as possible.
Our head office is in Stockholm, but the right candidate can also be based in our Helsinki and Fürstenwalde offices.
If you have any specific questions regarding the position, please contact Sofie Logärd at sofie.logard@ants.se
About the Company
Bonava is a leading residential developer in Europe with the purpose to create happy neighbourhoods for the many. With its 1,300 employees, Bonava develops residential housing in Germany, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. To date, the company has built about 40,000 homes and reported net sales of approximately SEK 13 Bn in 2023. Bonava's shares and green bond are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
