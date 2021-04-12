Head of IT Services to Webhelp Nordic! - Webhelp Sweden AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Webhelp Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm

2021-04-12



ABOUT THIS ROLE:



The goal of the work of the Head of Nordic IT Service Delivery is to always deliver high-quality services to end users and a secure and stable infrastructure. This position is a business facing role and it requires that you can understand business needs and establish and manage expectations from the business to secure that IT is able to meet those expectations with a high service level and with quality.



You will also cooperate with our outsourcing partner Ricoh regarding the infrastructure and network.



In this role you will have contacts from other countries daily, both with customers, suppliers and employees in all over Europe, so in addition to Swedish, good knowledge of English, both verbally and in writing is a requirement.



The existing set-up is at a high level with minor needs to do extensive changes. The role will develop IT based on a well working and secure set-up. We are using Microsoft SCCM and AppV for workplace distribution and our infrastructure is at a new Dell and Fortigate platform.



MAIN WORK TASKS:



Personnel responsibility, managing a cross Regional team of technicians.

Secure high performing service support processes, including an IT Service Desk, Workplace and infrastructure support based on SOW and SLA.

Monitor, control, and support IT service delivery; ensuring systems, methodologies and procedures are in place and followed

Manage the desktop computing environment to ensure that laptops, PC's, and other access devices are maintained to high standards of performance and security

Manage that Security requirements in our internal environment are met

Work with the IT team to evolve standards for hardware, software, and security in the desktop environment

Effectively deliver/manage staff including recruitment, mentoring, training, target setting and performance assessment

Our technical environment is Windows server, MS SQL, Azure, AWS, O365.



YOUR SKILLS:



Fluent in written and spoken English

Very good knowledge of the systems and devices used in the assignment.

Basic understanding of how IP traffic flows from endpoint to Internet.

Knowledge of standard network typology.

Experience from IT management roles

Experience in IT support and IT security

Experience from ISO 27001 or other IT quality programs

Project Management experience



APPLY :



We will continuously include candidates in the process. We will only consider applications through the link to our application tracking system. Received applications via email will be deleted due to GDPR.



For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Ulrica Lundberg,



START: As soon as possible



LOCATION: Stockholm, Piteå, Umeå or Östersund (Webhelp Nordic Offices)



TYPE OF EMPLOYMENT: Full time



WORKING HOURS: Flexible during office hours



DEADLINE: 2021-05-09



Making business more human for the world's most exciting brands



We live in an era of fast connectivity and AI. Today, human experiences have even more power to make businesses come to life in customers' hearts and minds.



Webhelp is committed to making business more human.



It's through this commitment that Webhelp enriches customer experience, and designs business solutions that create value for the world's most exciting companies.



Webhelp is a partner across a range of services including customer experience solutions, social media moderation through to payment services.



Hundreds of brands across the world trust Webhelp because of their people, the culture they work in, and the ideas and technology they put to work.



Webhelp believes that Emotional Intelligence creates a lasting impact, and their skill in marrying a differentiating human touch to the right technology is what makes a real difference for their clients.



By choosing Webhelp they access the passion and experience of 60,000 game-changers from more than 170 locations in over 40 countries. Each one determined to bring their own intelligence, empathy, and experience to the table every day. Webhelp invests in people and the environment they work in because they know that when people thrive, it has a powerful impact on them, their customers, and their partners' business



Webhelp believes that making business more human leads to a better customer experience - and a healthier bottom line.



Webhelp is the European leader in their industry, with a revenue of EUR1,4B in 2018, and aims for a global leadership position.



Webhelp is currently owned by its management and GBL, a leading global investment holding, as of November 2019.



More information can be found at http://www.webhelp.com/)



Non-discrimination: Webhelp sees diversity as a resource and encourages all regardless of gender, age, religion, ethnic origin to seek employment with us.



Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse



2021-04-12



Lön enligt överenskommelse



Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-09

Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan



Webhelp Sweden AB



5686597



