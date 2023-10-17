Head of Internal Control
2023-10-17
Volvo Cars - Driving change together
Volvo Cars' continued success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your talents and aspirations so you can reach your full potential.
For the right person, an inspiring, and creative workplace awaits. Did you know that every Volvo Cars employee worldwide has the right to our Family Bond, our new all-gender, paid parental leave policy? You'll also enjoy a culture and benefits package that's made us one of the world's most awarded and progressive employers.
By 2025, we aim to sell 1.2 million cars annually, 50% of which will be electric vehicles and sold directly to customers through digital channels. Join us on the journey of a lifetime as we create the driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
Want to join us on our exciting journey?
Volvo Cars is on an exciting journey, redefining the automotive experience by innovating to make people's lives less complicated. We offer you a once-in-a-lifetime chance to make an impact in a company with unique opportunities to grow and make a true difference.
We are searching for a Head of Internal Control who to lead our reformed Internal Control team. The Internal Control team is a function within the Finance organization at Volvo Cars working with various internal control activities within for example Financial Reporting, Sustainability and Digital.
What you'll do
As Head of Internal Control, you will lead a diverse team of experienced internal control professionals in a dynamic environment. You will adapt and prioritize team efforts based on business transformation roadmaps as well as regulatory requirements. You will be responsible for managing and motivating team members on a daily basis, and act proactively to ensure smooth team operations and effective collaboration. As a second line of defense function, the team's focus is both directed towards supporting and advising the organization, and towards acting as a monitoring function performing several initiatives where adherence to control requirements is evaluated and reported upon.
The work includes leading team members in working with regular task as part of the daily operations, such as performing control reviews, managing self-assessments, mitigating and resolving control deficiencies, and general advice and support to the organization. A significant portion of the work performed in the function is expected to be linked to Volvo Cars' transformation, in which we want to offer proactive advisory services to ensure internal control by design. The role also includes improving our ways of working and strengthen the collaboration with other parts of the organization in order increase awareness and understanding of Internal Controls. A part of the broader GRC universe, the Head of Internal Control is for example expected to collaborate closely with the Enterprise Risk Management team and the Internal Audit team. The Head of Internal Control reports to the Head of Governance, Risk & Compliance, and will present the team's results to CFO, Executive Management Team and Audit Committee as needed.
What you'll bring
From a professional standpoint we are looking for a leader with the following experience and key competences:
* 10+ years of experience from working in and successfully leading auditing-, internal controls-, or compliance teams or departments.
* Strong knowledge of internal control theory, methodology and its practical application across multiple internal control domains. Knowledge of the COSO framework and experience from SOX (Sarbanes-Oxley) environments
* Effective communication skills, good verbal and written communications, and ability to formulate and communicate IC matters to senior management
* High integrity and ability to uphold standards of professionalism and confidentiality
* Flexible and able to embrace changes and work proactively in a changing environment
* Self-motivated, self-driven, dynamic, and results-driven and able to prioritize to deliver on commitments with tight deadlines
Please apply for this no later than the 5th of November 2023. Application screening will start immediately; we look forward to receiving your application. Please note due to GDPR, application through E-mail is not accepted.
