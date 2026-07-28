Head of Internal Audit to Alleima
Alleima Tube AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-28
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Do you want to shape and strengthen internal audit in a global company where every role matters? We are looking for a trusted and business-minded Head of Internal Audit who can combine independence, influence, and collaboration to help drive continuous improvement across Alleima.
Placement: Stockholm
About the role
As Head of Internal Audit, you will lead the Group Internal Audit function and provide independent, objective assurance and advisory services that add value and improve Alleima's operations. The role supports the achievement of Alleima's objectives by systematically evaluating and improving the effectiveness of risk management, internal control, and governance processes. You will work closely with senior management, the Audit Committee, and business leaders around the world, while safeguarding the independence and objectivity of the Internal Audit function.
Your main responsibilities include:
Developing and implementing a risk-based internal audit strategy aligned with Alleima's objectives and risk profile
Formulating, maintaining, and executing the annual Internal Audit plan, including special projects requested by the Audit Committee
Reporting audit activities, findings, risks, and recommendations to senior management and the Audit Committee, including escalation of significant risks or unresolved matters
Driving quality assurance and continuous improvement in line with The Institute of Internal Auditors' Standards and Code of Ethics
Building strong relationships with senior management, the Board, business unit leaders, and external assurance providers
Leading, developing, and resourcing the audit team while supporting talent development, rotation, and the Guest Audit Program
In this role, you report functionally to the Audit Committee and administratively to the Chief Financial Officer. You will have full, free, and unrestricted access to relevant Alleima records, systems, properties, and personnel, as well as the authority to obtain necessary support or engage specialists when needed. The role also includes close collaboration with external auditors, compliance officers, Group Business Integrity, and other assurance providers to optimize coverage and avoid duplication.
About you
You hold a university degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, Law, or a related field. Professional certifications such as CIA, CPA, ACCA, or CISA are considered an advantage.
You bring extensive experience from internal audit, external audit, risk management, internal control, or a related field, preferably with previous leadership experience. You have strong knowledge of internal audit standards, risk-based auditing, governance best practices, and how to operate with independence and integrity in a complex, international manufacturing organization. Experience from regulated environments, audit committee reporting, or collaboration with external auditors is beneficial.
You communicate fluently in English and have good proficiency in Swedish, as the role requires collaboration and reporting in both languages.
As a person, you are analytical, structured, and proactive, with high integrity and a strong ethical mindset. You can operate in a decentralized organisation, build trust easily, communicate with confidence, and can translate complex risks into clear and actionable recommendations for different stakeholders. You combine strategic perspective with practical judgment and hands-on involvement and enjoy working in a collaborative environment where your expertise can make a real impact.
What you can expect from us:
A key role in a global company with deep Swedish roots, where transparency, inclusivity, and sustainability guide how we work
The opportunity to contribute to a culture where every idea, every innovation, and every individual counts
A collaborative and international environment where your leadership, perspective, and professional growth are recognized and supported
Additional information
We kindly ask recruitment agencies and other sales or consulting companies not to contact us regarding this position. In connection with employment, alcohol and drug testing is carried out in accordance with our routines for a safe working environment and will be conducting a background check in this process.
For questions about the recruitment process, please contact:
Alexandra Nylén, responsible recruiter, +46 79 098 49 50
Union Contacts:
Maria Sundqvist, Akademikerföreningen, +46 70 651 73 81
Kjell-Åke Klockervold, Ledarna, +46 70 314 24 43
Stefan Jonsson, Unionen, +46 70 396 03 00
Please apply no later than 2026-08-21.
At Alleima, our mission is about much more than delivering high-quality products, technology, and processes. Working together to develop solutions based on our customers' needs, and by doing so achieve our business goals, better describes our daily work. With curious employees and safety as our priority, we create a work environment where you can develop both personally and professionally.
With a clear direction for the journey ahead, and by leveraging our position as a technology leader, progressive customer partner, and sustainability driver, we aim to become an even stronger company in our industry.
Are you ready to take on this challenge together with us? Join us on our journey! www.alleima.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alleima Tube AB
(org.nr 556234-6832)
Engelbrektsplan 1 (visa karta
)
114 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Alleima AB Jobbnummer
10014242