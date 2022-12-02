Head of Integrations
Coor is on a growth journey and is continuously pursuing new business integrations. Both integrations of new customers and acquired companies. To strengthen our capability and capacity to do business integrations we are now looking for a new Head of Integrations, who will lead the business integration capability at Coor.
About the role
Head of Integrations is part of the Strategic Transformation function at Coor Group Finance. The Strategic Transformation function is responsible for leading and delivering Coor's strategic projects and large business integrations. The Strategic Transformation function consists of a project management team, a change management team, and business integrations.
The Head of Integrations reports to Ylva Sahlman, VP Head of Strategic Transformation.
The Head of Integrations collaborates closely with the Integration Leads in each country, Group BD, the Head of Change Management, Process Owners for key processes, and delivery organizations.
Integrations is one of Coor's key processes. The integration process covers post-merger integrations and start of new service deliveries. Successful integrations of acquisitions and new customer contracts contributes to the realization of Coor's growth objectives.
The new Head of Integration will
• Lead and develop the integration capability at Coor. The work will be done together with Integration Leads in Nordic countries and Process Owners for key processes
• Lead the Integration Network
• Own and maintain Coor's integration methodology, the Integration Playbook
• Secure that pre-requisites for integrations are in place and up to date (for ex. key resources, integration methodology, mitigation of key recurring risks etc.)
• Mobilize, plan and staff large integration projects (Coor employees and consultants) together with key stakeholders in the Nordic countries
• Work as an Integration Project Manager in selected integration projects
• Advice Project Integration Managers and senior stakeholders in Integration project "how-to"
• Be part of the Strategic Transformation leadership team
Our Candidate
You have an academic degree and at least five years' experience of leading business integrations processes and strategic transformation projects/programs. You have worked with integrations at a management consultancy, at Coor, or another company.
You understand integration complexities and how to address them. You focus on business results and understand what needs to be done to realize it.
You have extensive experience of working together with senior stakeholders. You have solid leadership skills and the ability to lead through others. You quickly gain trust and have well-founded skills to lead people through change, create engagement, and sense of belonging throughout the organization.
You understand how to embed change management in the integration process, to create ownership and to engage employees in the integration
The person we are looking for also
• Takes initiative and is comfortable to make decisions (independently and with support from senior stakeholders)
• Has an ability to provide clear direction
• Describes complex issues for stakeholders at different levels in a simple way
• Has a structured way of working and ability to create an integration strategy, create and deliver the integration plan and value realization plan
• Pays attention to details and simultaneously accounts for the strategic perspective
• Strives to continuously develop, improve, and solve problems
• Challenges stakeholders and is at the same time responsive to stakeholders' point of view
• Builds strong teams and network within own organization, project teams, and across Nordic networks
• Has a good understanding for the business and ability to transfer it into the integration work
• Values what is best for Coor and the team in every decision
The position involves many Nordic contacts and requires being fluent in one Nordic language and English.
The position will require travelling in the Nordic countries to varying extent.
About Coor
Coor is the Nordic region's leading facility management supplier and is involved in creating the Nordic region's best work environments - smart, sustainable and full of joy. We offer all the services required for a company or business to function well and efficiently. We constantly strive to build teams and service solutions that enable our customers to do what they do best. More than 12,000 people with different backgrounds and experiences work with us. In 2022, Coor was named the most equal company in Sweden according to the SHE Index powered by EY.
