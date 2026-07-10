Head of Industrial Co-operation GlobalEye
Saab Aktiebolag / Kulturjobb / Linköping Visa alla kulturjobb i Linköping
2026-07-10
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Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
We are looking for an inspiring and business driven leader to join AEW&C as Head of Industrial Co-operation, supporting Saab's growing GlobalEye business.
In this key leadership role, you will lead and develop a team of highly skilled professionals while driving Saab's industrial cooperation agenda on a global scale. You will play an important role in creating business value through strategic partnerships, strengthening international relationships, and supporting the continued growth of one of Saab's most important product areas.
As Head of Industrial Cooperation, you will work closely with senior stakeholders across Saab and represent the function in both internal and external forums. With your strong business mindset and networking capability, you will be instrumental in connecting internal stakeholders with external partners to support continued growth of the Global Eye business. The role combines leadership, strategy, business development and international collaboration, requiring the ability to build trust, influence decisions and navigate complex stakeholder environments.
As Head of Industrial Cooperation, you will:
Lead and develop a high performing team, fostering a culture of collaboration, accountability and continuous development.
Develop and execute industrial cooperation strategies aligned with the objectives of AEW&C Prime and the GlobalEye programme.
Build and maintain strong relationships across Saab as well as with governments, industry partners and international organisations.
Collaborate with senior stakeholders, providing strategic insights and ensuring alignment between industrial cooperation initiatives and business priorities.
Identify opportunities and partnerships that create long-term business value and support customer commitments.
Ensure industrial cooperation activities are delivered in accordance with regulatory requirements and contractual obligations.
Oversee project execution, ensuring delivery on time, within scope and budget.
Represent Saab in internal and external forums and act as a trusted ambassador for the company.
This is an opportunity to take on a visible leadership role in a growing international business, where you will have the chance to influence strategy, build valuable partnerships and contribute directly to Saab's continued success.
At Saab, you will benefit from:
A key leadership position within AEW&C Prime and the GlobalEye business
The opportunity to build strong networks and influence senior stakeholders across Saab and beyond
A dynamic and international environment where business, strategy and partnerships intersect
Excellent opportunities for professional growth and leadership development
The chance to contribute to Saab's purpose - Keeping people and society safe
Your profile
You are an inspiring leader with a strong business mindset and a genuine ability to build relationships and create value through collaboration. Comfortably operating in an international environment, you thrive in roles that require networking, stakeholder management and close interaction with senior leaders. You combine a strategic perspective with a structured and solution oriented approach, enabling you to navigate complex business challenges and drive results.
We believe that you have:
Proven line management experience and a strong ability to lead and develop people
Experience within industrial cooperation, programme management or related fields
A good understanding of the defence and security industry
A relevant academic degree, for example in Business Administration, Engineering or International Relations
Fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations. Read more about us here Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Bröderna Ugglas Gata (visa karta
)
581 88 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Saab Jobbnummer
9999255