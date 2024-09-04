Head of IAM Solutions
2024-09-04
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 25155
Would you like to lead and support a team of skilled IAM professionals with the ambition to make Nordea a more Secure bank?
We are looking for a leader for leaders with extensive experience delivering and optimising Identity and access management (IAM) solutions. You will lead the IAM solutions teams delivering IGA, PAM, SSO, tools etc. This is an opportunity for the candidate who wish to transform and optimise the ways we work with our IAM solutions and further support our mission to de-risk, secure, and protect Nordea.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Identity & Access Management team where we operate and transform the key Identity and Access management services, tools and processes that support Nordea's digital landscape. We add value by designing, implementing and operating our Identity and Access Management solutions to meet what is a dynamic cyber threat and regulatory landscape.
As Head of IAM Solutions, you'll play a valuable role in delivering and optimizing our IAM products through our solution/development teams. You'll be leading a team of skilled and motivated leaders and team members across all of our locations.
What you will be doing:
* Continue to grow and lead our IAM solution development teams consisting of 30+ employees and 45+ consultants via your direct team leads across all locations.
* Provide strategic leadership and implement best practice Identity & Access Management standards on topics such as Identity Governance, privileged Access management, Single Sign on etc.
* Own and lead activities related to development of the systems and services delivered out of IAM, as well as have oversight of operations and maintenance of the systems we own
* Mature and maintain a common operating model for our development teams
* Perform vendor selections when relevant and implement new products/systems in the organisation
* Ensure all IAM solutions are compliant with internal and external compliance requirements
* Define project scope/requirements and oversee project deliveries out of your unit
* Create product roadmaps aligning towards a zero trust strategy and architecture
* Collaborate across the wider IAM organisation to ensure timely remediation of audit and risk and other overlapping activities
* Act as deputy for the Head of Identity & Access Management
You'll join a team who are passionate about IT Security and compliance - especially delivery of high-quality Identity and Access Management services. You will get the chance to help us strengthen this area. The position can be located in Helsinki, Stockholm, Gdynia or Warsaw.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we expect you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Have extensive experience from a similar role working with Identity & Access Management across various disciplines and is passionate about the area
* Have experience with SailPoint IdentityIQ, CyberArk or similar products
* Have experience being a leader, and preferably have been a leader for leaders with a proven track record of team development in a geographically dispersed setting
* Are a great communicator and have a service and customer focused approach to the service you are delivering
* Have been in a similar position in the past and come with a big network within the Identity & Access management community
* Are a strong driving force, well-structured and ready to lead from the front
* Are fluent in English
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 29/09/2024. For more information, you're welcome to contact Head of Identity & Access Management, Stine Wieben Rasmussen at stine.wieben.rasmussen @nordea.com. Please note that interviews will be held on a rolling basis.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
