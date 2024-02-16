Head of IAM Compliance
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
We are looking for a Head of our newly created IAM compliance team to build up and mature the way our organistaion works with IAM compliance topics such as regulations, audit remediation & risk remediation. You will be leading a team of dedicated specialists located in multiple geographical locations. This is an opportunity for you to work in a fast-paced and complex environment, where you get to build up a new teamand capability.
At Nordea, we know our customers' needs are changing - and we're deeply committed to meet them with the financial solutions of tomorrow. We're creating an agile environment where we're harnessing the power of technology - one where you can make an impact. So bring your skills, ideas and unique background. With us, you'll find plenty of opportunities to grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Identity & Access Management Leadership Team, where we protect and de-risk the bank. We add value by maturing the banks cyber security posture, continuously safeguarding our customers data and assets against potential threats. As the Head of IAM Compliance, you'll play a valuable role in ensuring our domain is adequately idenitfying and responding to risks, audits and regulations. Additionally, you'll build up a new capability who can support cross silo IAM activities within our organisation and the wider bank.
What you'll be doing:
* Mature and establish ways of working for the IAM compliance team; from recruitment to creating work instructions
* Responsible for managing incoming risks and audits by analysing needed mitigation actions, anchoring remediation actions in the wider IAM organisation and report on progress to various governance bodies and through formal reporting structures
* Point of contact for internal and external audit and regulation
* Assess and identify IAM specific risks and work strategically with risk reduction actions
* Support the organisation on ad-hoc IAM queries through your team
* Work strategically with IAM control development, testing and reporting
* Develop and coach your team-members
Location
The position can be located in Helsinki, Stockholm, Gdynia or Warsaw.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Have 5+ years of experience working with various Information Security disciplines, preferably Identity & Access Management or IT audit management
* Have experience from being a leader in a similar role
* Spot risks before they turn into issues and respectfully address them with stakeholders
* Have previous experience from either a similar role or consulting company
* Are ambitious and self-driven and fuelled by delivering compliant solutions
* Are able to lead and develop your team members in a structured way
* Personally lead by example using Nordea's vision, values and leadership statement
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next step
Please submit your application asap, but no longer than the 10/03/2024. Kindly note that applications will be reviewed continuously and that a background check might be conducted for this position.
For more information, you are welcome to contact Stine Wieben Rasmussen, stine.wieben.rasmussen@nordea.com
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
