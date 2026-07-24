Head of Growth
Nordic Angels AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordic Angels AB i Stockholm
Nordic Angels is looking for a Head of Growth to own membership growth across the Nordics, reporting to the CEO. The role sits at the center of two levers: the ambassador network that drives geographic reach, and member activation that keeps our existing members engaged.
Scope: platform product and the intelligence layer sit with the CPO/CIO. This role owns community activation and membership growth.
What you'll do:
Build and own the membership acquisition playbook - channels, content, conversion, measurement and scale it across the Nordics from Stockholm.
Engage local ambassadors in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. Own onboarding, activation and retention for the existing member base. Use our media platform; podcast, newsletter and magazine as a growth channel. Act as the operational point of contact for the State of European Angels report, our legal partner, and brand agency. Support the CEO and CFO in capital raises with growth data.
Who you are:
You've built community, network, or brand in a growth setting. Likeability and tempo both matter to you. You're comfortable on stage and in media. You operate at high pace across many parallel tracks, and you bring an established network in tech, capital, and/or politics.
2027 target: fully scaled in 4 markets.
Industry: Capital Markets Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-05
E-post: hello@nordicangels.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Head of Growth". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordic Angels AB
(org.nr 559263-5402) Jobbnummer
10011372