Head of Group Finance Information Management & Data Governance
Volvo Business Services AB / Bankjobb / Göteborg Visa alla bankjobb i Göteborg
2024-03-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Volvo Group are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions.
Work with us to shape tomorrow's society
Every day, we're working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to leave our company and society in a better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, we aim for high performance and thrive on teamwork. We are more than 100,000 colleagues united around the world by a culture of care, empowerment, and inclusiveness, where each one of us give our very best.
This is us, your new colleagues:
Group Finance Business Office works to deliver on the overall strategy for finance, by focusing on becoming more data driven, accelerating digitalization, project execution and competence management within Finance. This work includes Finance Information Management & Data Governance, Core Finance Platforms, Consolidation & Financial Reporting Solutions, Business Support & Analytics CoE.
Your role
You will lead the Finance Information Management and Data Governance Team which oversees and drives the development of the Finance Information Model for the Volvo Group. The team works closely with all companies across the Group and secures the quality and compliance of finance data through a robust data governance model.
Your mission is to ensure that the Finance Information Model requirements are met as part of the ongoing digital transformation across the finance community and the implementation of SAP's S/4 Hana as the group common Finance platform.
Furthermore, you have the unique opportunity to re-define the finance data governance model and data management processes.
You continuously drive the development of the Finance Information Model, catering for evolving business needs and legal requirements.
Leading through change and securing the adoption of the new information model will be key to the role, requiring strong leadership and clear communication across a variety of stakeholders.
As team lead, you will be the people leader for an international team of information architects and data stewards. You will also be part of the Group Finance Business Office Management Team, as well as the Group Finance representative at key data governance fora in the Group.
Required knowledge and experience
* A relevant academic degree
* Demonstrated leadership experience in finance and / or master data management
* Previous experience with SAP S/4 Hana implementations and / or finance data governance is a merit
* Experience from large global companies and / or consulting company
* Strong communication skills
* You are a self-motivated and an inspiring leader
* You work with a global mindset, thrive in complex environments and feel comfortable with ambiguity and challenging the status quo
Fluent in English, both speaking and writing, Swedish is a merit
Are we a perfect match?
The journey begins! An email confirmation will be sent as soon as you submit your application. After this, it is still possible to update your personal profile by login into your account. The hiring team will review your application together with the hiring manager. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted with information about the following steps.
Selection process will be ongoing so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. Last application date is April 7.
Location:
Volvo Group HQ Gothenburg, Sweden
Curious, and have some questions? Contact me!
Patrik Björkler, SVP Group Finance Business Office, patrik.bjorkler@volvo.com
Håkan Persson, HR Business Partner, hakan.persson@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "7298-42330722". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Kristina Dahm Ahlén +46 76 5537983 Jobbnummer
8539598