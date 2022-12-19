Head of Group Accounting
We're looking for an analytical, data- driven Head of Group Accounting to Carla, willing to scale one of the fastest growing startups in Scandinavia - ever. Your main job will be planning, decision making and controlling - to ensure the accounting function is flawless while we grow and expand beyond Sweden. What drives us is to constantly improve things, primarily through accelerating the transition to electric mobility, and creating amazing customer experiences in an industry ripe for disruption.
Recruitment need
Carla is growing at the speed of light and we are currently looking for an experienced Head of Group Accounting to join the Stockholm HQ and our finance team in Sweden (and soon beyond). Since Carla is expanding both vertically and geographically, we are looking for someone to support us in this exciting growth phase.
Role Description
We are looking for a knowledgeable and experienced Head of Group Accounting who can lead and motivate the accounting team and increase department accuracy and efficiency. You will delegate, supervise, and participate in accounting department tasks, oversee the recording, tracking, and reporting of financial information. Also, develop and implement department controls and procedures, and ensure that the department operates efficiently without sacrificing accuracy.
To succeed as the Head of Group Accounting at Carla, you should be analytical, detail-oriented, and honest. The ideal Accounting Manager should possess excellent leadership and interpersonal skills as well as a strong understanding of accounting and management principles as well as financial legislation.
Key Responsibilities include (but are not limited) to:
• Overseeing all matters related to Accounting, Legal Reporting, Tax, FinOps (AR, AP) and Cash Management for the Group
• Leading the accounting team (currently consisting of three people and counting!)
• Coaching and developing the existing team while insourcing the additional countries and extending the team as a result
• Insourcing accounting from an outsourced partner
• Implementing, developing and improving financial processes, routines and internal controls to ensure compliance with applicable accounting rules for each legal entity as well as for the Group
Must-haves
• University Diploma in Business, Economics, Finance, Accounting or equivalent
• 10 year of work experience within finance / accounting
• Minimum 5 years experience of leading teams
• 'Good understanding of Swedish accounting rules (K3) and IFRS
• Interest and solid understanding of Tax, Transfer pricing and consolidation
• Experience from working in an international environment
• High ambition level
• Fluent in Swedish and English
Meritorious
• Auditing at Big 4
• Direct reports in other countries
• Experience of working with Norwegians and other Scandinavian countries
• Work experience in tech companies and scale-ups
Personal characteristics:
• Working with high quality
• Strong drive and fast paced
• Likes leading the team
• Structured - but flexible enough to see things from different perspectives
• Documents well
• Experience of and interest in constant improvement
• Works with process improvements that involves other departments,
• Shows interdepartmental (cross-functional) leadership
• Finds a balance between own work deliverables, coaching/leading department and improvement work
• Ambitious and goal oriented
Reporting structure
• Reports to CFO Erik Johansson
What is in it for you?
Most of all, this is a fantastic opportunity to work for a category-defining company, with great values, and a business model that doesn't talk about sustainability - but is based on it. Apart from that, we offer:
• Joining one of Sweden's LinkedIn 2022 Top 10 Startups
• A unique opportunity to manage and scale an Operations function across multiple markets
• A career-defining role at an early-stage startup and an opportunity to grow and learn from knowledgeable co-workers
• We're a startup, which means we work smarter, not harder. Life-work balance still plays an important role in creating long-lasting productivity and output
• A workplace that believes strength is found in diversity. We hire people regardless of background, education, experience or gender
• Market competitive salary, and stock option program
