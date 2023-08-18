Head of Gas Turbine Components
Siemens Energy AB / Chefsjobb / Finspång Visa alla chefsjobb i Finspång
2023-08-18
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Filipstad
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
As Head of Gas Turbine Components in Finspång - your day will bring many different subjects: The day can start off with leading the factory Pulse meeting, understanding and directing the operational status of the factory.
Continuing you might have a staff meeting with your management team following up and implementing actions to meet the business targets.
After lunch, there is a strategy session followed by load planning meeting before finishing off the day talking about introduction of New Parts in the factory.
How You'll Make an Impact
* You are responsible for leading manufacturing of Gas Turbine Components. Your goal is to deliver business results and an attractive factory that strongly contributes to our company!
* Develop and implement the strategy from capacity and investments to people and competency.
* Actively work to identify and implement process improvements
* You set the tone and ensure a strong collaborative spirit within your organisation and a transparent and collaborative communication to all stakeholders.
What You Bring
* A degree in Mechanical Engineering or similar with a validated experience of leading leaders in min. 5 years within manufacturing.
* A strong teammate/team builder with excellent communication skills and a will to lead and inspire change.
* Ability to set and formulate strategies and targets. This comes with a proven understanding of manufacturing processes, financials and lean production.
* A learning mentality, curiosity towards new technology and ways of working. You are solution oriented and pursues outcomes where everybody wins
* Good communication and leadership skills.
* Business proficiency in English and Swedish.
About the Team
Our Gas Turbine Components team comprises 170 highly skilled employees that produces advanced components for our gas turbine products. Our focus and core strengths are within machining and thermal processes.
You will lead a team of eight direct reporting managers covering Scheduling and seven Production Areas.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Check out this page to learn more about our Gas Service business https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation.html
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
What's it like to work at Siemens Energy? Take a look: https://bit.ly/3hD9pvK
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 92,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
• Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "248633". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Siemens Energy AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8042598