Head of Flower Hub - Technical product management
2024-12-22
What We DoSwiftly gaining ground as Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and expanding rapidly in selected European markets, Flower is on a mission to enable the energy system of tomorrow.
With an industry-leading AI-powered platform at its core, our service includes stabilizing the energy system by enhancing predictability and flexibility for both energy producers and consumers. By combining pioneering technology with a portfolio of flexible energy assets, we break new ground towards a fossil-free energy system, allowing clean energy to power society.
Who We AreTech company at heart - purpose in our DNA. Flower consists of a diverse group of innovative individuals with a strong desire to improve the state of the world.
At Flower, we believe trust, collaboration and diversity are essential to not only create an inclusive work environment, but also drive career growth. By embracing varying perspectives, we allow creativity and progress to flourish.
To accelerate towards our goal of becoming the pioneering force powering the energy system of tomorrow, we are now looking for a passionate and skilled Head of Flower Hubto join the team.
About the RoleWith our Flower hub product we connect residential batteries to the grid, enabling households to be part of the transition of the energy system through supporting the grid. The product integrates both hardware and software technology.
As the leader of the Flower Hub squad, you will drive the technical and strategic development of our Flower Hub product. Your mission is to scale the product efficiently, balancing rapid innovation with process quality, all while ensuring a high level of user satisfaction.
Your role as the squad manager encompasses a range of technical and managerial responsibilities:
Providing strong leadership to guide and inspire the tech team.
Developing and executing the squad's strategic objectives, ensuring alignment with Flower's overarching goals and translating them into actionable product roadmaps.
Managing the squad's resources, including budgeting, capacity planning, and workload distribution.
Fostering the professional growth of team members by supporting skill development and personal goals.
Overseeing personnel management, including regular 1:1s, performance reviews, salary discussions, and development planning.
Creating and maintaining a hiring plan, leading recruitment processes alongside the department VP.
Collaborating with stakeholders to drive business development and strategic partnerships (directly or through designated account managers and business developers).
Staying informed about advancements in energy storage technology, market trends, and regulatory changes to guide product development effectively.
Who You AreWe are seeking a technically adept and visionary leader to take the Flower Hub to the next level. To succeed in this role, you should bring:
A proactive, entrepreneurial mindset with a drive for innovation.
A good technical knowledge to be able to fully understand your teams challenges.
Proven experience in leading technical teams, scaling products, and managing complex projects.
A track record of fostering team growth and individual development through your leadership.
Strong skills in stakeholder management and partnership development.
Fluency in Swedish and English.
What we offerOpportunity to be an entrepreneur leading a "startup within the startup" and bring this product to the next level. You will have a lot of freedom to implement your ideas, at the same time have the support from being a part of a larger company.
LocationOur office is located in the heart of Södermalm just a short walk from Slussen subway station. We encourage in-office collaboration but support a hybrid work model.
ApplyTo apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and what you think you could bring to our team. Throughout the recruitment process you will meet with the People & Culture Partner, VP of Distributed Assets and our CEO John.
Ourcorporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office. We therefore appreciate it if you could submit your CV in English.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Please note, we will start reviewing candidates at the end of January. Flower wish you a delightful holiday!
