Head of Financial Planning & Analysis at Volvo Autonomous Solutions
2023-11-01
Ready to shape tomorrow's society together with us?
The future belongs to those who are empowered by great ideas and can carry them out. Together we work on autonomous solutions that will defy conventions and take us to the future. Volvo Autonomous Solutions (V.A.S.) is a new entity within the Volvo Group with the mission to offer transport and material handling solutions never seen before. We accelerate the development, commercialization, and sales of autonomous transport solutions. With entirely new business models and highly advanced technology, we will meet and exceed expectations from customers and contribute to a society that we want to live in. We have office locations in Sweden and in the US.
Our finance team is growing, and we are now looking for a Head of Financial Planning & Analysis to join our team. We are looking for a person who is passionate and excited about creating something new. As a new Business Area within the Volvo Group, we have the unique opportunity to be a start-up. We need an enthusiastic, roll-up-your sleeves, forward-thinking team member who thrives on challenges, loves to make a difference and is ready to dig into taking our financial processes and follow-ups to the next level. We are looking for a person who is curious and has the drive to take on new possibilities; someone who can connect the details to the financial results and be an integral part of the team. Are you ready? Please continue!
Who are we?
We are a small but passionate and effective team that is stronger than the sum of its parts. We deliver what we promise and love tackling the big challenges. We are highly dynamic and flexible and believe that diversity is a key strength. We are curious and have an eagerness to learn new things and use this to drive forward, with inclusiveness, trust, openness, and without prestige.
We are located in Gothenburg, Sweden in the innovation center of the Volvo Group - CampX. As such, our environment is open, modern and gives immediate access to innovative partners and colleagues.
We operate in a truly global context and require fluency in English. Knowledge of Swedish and other languages is considered an asset.
What will you do?
As our Head of Financial Planning & Analysis you will:
Serve as a key member of the finance management team.
Challenge conventional thinking to obtain the most efficient solutions to issues, utilizing best practices, benchmarks, and metrics to improve the financial process and business results.
Create and administer guidelines and procedures including, but not limited to, items such as budget and forecast, business cases, reporting follow-up standards including quantitative guidance, timing, templates, calculation rules, areas of emphasis, etc.
Responsible for the end-to-end planning process (short and long-term) plus the related follow-up of actuals, reporting and presentation materials, and delivery of automated solutions.
Create robust financial models to facilitate company-wide financial and strategic planning (forecasting, budgeting, long-range planning) including cash flow management and capital allocation.
Effectively collaborate and partner with the accounting teams and colleagues to ensure transparency, identify process improvements and best practices, deploy, and implement global controlling standards.
Be a trusted advisor providing value-added decision support and guidance to all levels of management (including financial planning and analysis support for corporate functions).
Provide strategic, financial, and operational insights and recommendations, evaluate business trends, advise, and maintain risks and opportunities.
Who are you?
You have strong values and are not afraid to roll up your sleeves and are comfortable creating ways of working. You gladly embrace new opportunities and responsibilities. You are curious, flexible, and motivated by change. You like to inspire colleagues and teammates through trust and confidence and bring your best daily. You enjoy crunching numbers and bringing those numbers to life through story telling. You come from a diverse financial background and love to drive creative thinking, to explore what is possible, and to strive to make it happen!
Most importantly: you have a positive attitude, a visible passion and energy that you bring to work every day; an inner drive for continuous improvement and excellent interpersonal skills.
What is the required knowledge and experience?
You have a degree from a university in finance, accounting, or economics. We are looking for someone with experience (preferably in high technology, transportation, or commercial operations), but your competence and attitude is most important. You have an impressive resume with proven track record with over 10 years of applicable experience. You have great understanding of accounting and management reporting, excellent coaching skills and are an outstanding communicator. Specific expertise in Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a big plus.
Are we a perfect match?
We can promise you great colleagues and some truly exciting challenges. You will work in a global environment that provides you with developmental opportunities both professionally and personally. We at Volvo Autonomous Solutions want you to prosper and be happy, because when you succeed, we succeed. If you are ready to take on a new role and explore new ways of driving business, then you have come to the right place.
Even if you feel you do not tick all the boxes, but are intrigued, we would like to hear from you!
Want to know more? Submit your application today!
Ronette Stoner, CFO, Volvo Autonomous Solutions
Anna Thorén, Head of People & Culture, Volvo Autonomous Solutions
