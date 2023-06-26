Head of Finance and Administration to The Kvinna till Kvinna Foundation
360 Rekrytering & Interim AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2023-06-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos 360 Rekrytering & Interim AB i Stockholm
Kvinna till Kvinna is looking for a new Head of Finance and Administration to lead the Finance and Administration department.
The Kvinna till Kvinna Foundation has promoted women's right since 1993. Today, we are one of the world's leading women's rights organisations. We operate in conflict-affected areas in the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa, Europe and the South Caucasus, where we support about 140 brave partner organisations. Together, we work to strengthen women's influence and power, end violence against women and promote human rights. If you believe gender equality, democracy and peace go hand in hand, this is the place for you.
We are spread out across 14 offices, but we are a team with a single shared belief: The future is equal. And together, we are change.
About the position
As Head of Finance and Administration you will report to Kvinna till Kvinna's Secretary-General and be part of the senior management team. The position includes budget responsibility and staff management responsibility for a group of ten people.
Tasks will include, but not be limited to:
Accounting and reporting process
Budgeting process, cost control, results and cash flow forecast
Cash management and the allocation of financial resources
Contact with banks, financial institutions and tax authorities
Yearly closing, auditing and statutory filing process
Supervise IT and payroll (services by 3rd party)
Contracts / engagements of services, office facilities, insurances etc
This is a full-time position, with a start date to be agreed upon. The position is located at the head office in Stockholm. Occasional travel may be required.
Requirements and skills
Several years of experience and good knowledge in finance and accounting
Good leadership skills and previous experience in leading a team
Relevant understanding of ERP systems and highly experienced in Excel
Experience from working in an international setting
Effective communication skills, fluent in Swedish and full professional proficiency in English
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business Administration and Economics or equivalent
Experience of the following is desirable:
Civil society
Development cooperation and/or conflict-affected countries
Organisations with geographically dispersed offices
Interested?
For this recruitment Kvinna till Kvinna cooperates with 360 Rekrytering & Interim AB. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact recruitment consultant Ulrika Lewander, 070-841 92 21 or ulrika.lewander@360rekrytering.se
. We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible at www.360rekrytering.se.
Interviews will take place in August 2023.
Kvinna till Kvinna has collective agreements (Tjänstemän Fremia with Unionen and Akademikerförbunden). More information about the organisation is available at www.kvinnatillkvinna.se.
Please note that due to the nature of the work only women (legal and/or self-identified) applicants will be considered. Beyond that Kvinna till Kvinna strives for a staff composition that reflects the diversity of society. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "tresextio357". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 360 Rekrytering & Interim AB
(org.nr 556731-4587), http://www.360rekrytering.se Jobbnummer
7915718