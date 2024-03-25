Head of Finance
2024-03-25
We are seeking a Head of Finance, Sweden and Denmark to join our financial management team.
As Head of Finance you will have overall responsibility of the financial management in Sweden and Denmark. You will be responsible for accounting and reporting in Sweden and Denmark, as well as statutory filings, audits and business controlling activities. You will be a member of the country management team and will report to the CFO (based in our Finland head quarters) as well as to the Country manager since we are a matrix organisation. Together with the country management you will drive the profitable growth and business improvements in Sweden and Denmark. You will also lead the country finance team and develop their ways of working and competencies.
One of the purposes of this role is to provide insights to help decision making by analyzing drivers of performance and help build action plans to deliver on our targets and strategy, executing excellence. You will be working in close co-operation with line and project management and have an important role in business related decision making and steering.
In this role you will also
* Manage and develop financial accounting and reporting processes including monthly and annual closings, forecasting and budgeting in Sweden and Denmark in accordance with the Group's principles and guidelines. You will also provide high quality financial analysis
* Manage project controlling including project accounting, profitability follow-up and development of project control procedures
* Identify business improvement opportunities and conduct working capital management and cost control procedures
* Participate in financial system and process development projects
* Manage statutory accounting process and all local filings and cooperation with the local auditors
* Ensure that internal controls and compliance are in place in Sweden and Denmark
* Support country management in the financial integration of the acquired businesses
To succeed in this role we expect you to have
* A relevant academic background (e.g. M.Sc. in economics)
* Minimum of five years of relevant work experience in mid-sized or global companies with responsibility for the accounting/controlling of an entity
* Good general understanding and hands-on experience in basic accounting processes (bookkeeping, month-end closings, cash and liquidity management, payroll)
* Fluent communication skills and ability to influence
* You are active, analytical, positive and self-driven
* Experience in leading teams
* Fluency in written and spoken Swedish and English
* Knowledge of ERP and reporting systems and good MS excel skills
Our offer
With us, you become a part of the wonderful group at the Finance Department in Västerås, who work together to support Etteplan's operations in the best possible way. We have a cooperative culture and always encourage colleagues to have an open dialogue within the team. This is a fantastic opportunity that offers you to become a part of a creative, international corporate culture that constantly offers new ways to develop and grow.
At Etteplan, we pride ourselves in working on high profile projects with impact that contribute to creating a safe and secure society. Becoming a part of Etteplan adds meaning and purpose to daily life as people benefit and enjoy the development projects we are involved in - and that is something we know our employees value greatly.
We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity. Apply today and make a difference with us.
