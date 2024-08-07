Head of Existing Business to Findity!
2024-08-07
About Findity
Findity is the tech provider behind European market-leading expense management solutions, powering over 45K corporates and 300K+ employees. They constantly strive to eliminate expense management for every individual and business so they can focus on what really matters. Expense management for many is a must and not a want, which is why they, via a white-label model, partner with the leading software providers and financial institutions to eliminate the pain of dealing with expenses.
The company is at this moment stronger than ever with an on-going international expansion as well as building the next generation of white-label expense management. They are shaping the future for businesses and making the lives of employees easier, and we want you to be a part of this mission!
Your role as Head of Existing Business
You will hold a pivotal leadership position, driving revenue growth and shaping the company's success through existing partners. You will develop and execute a comprehensive revenue strategy in alignment with ambitious business goals.
Your role will encompass: Creating and implementing a revenue growth strategy for existing partners.
Leading and mentoring the existing business team to achieve and exceed revenue targets.
Ensure efficient and effective implementation and launches of new partnerships.
Set and follow up on activities and growth targets for existing partners.
Collaborating with the executive team to align and execute company-wide initiatives to increase the growth pace of existing partners.
Ensure that all partner account teams are set up for success by streamlining the ways of working and securing company-wide execution.
Ensuring high partner retention rates and identifying upsell and cross-sell opportunities.
Providing business KPIs and updates to the executive team and board on revenue performance and growth projections.
About you
As Head of Existing Business, you will be a driving force in Findity's expansion. To excel in this role, you should have ambition, a positive can-do attitude, and exceptional leadership skills. You should be able to lead and inspire your team to success. With an entrepreneurial mindset, you are creative and find paths to success while making data-driven decisions. Additionally, you are not the type to sit around and wait; you make things happen.
Qualifications A bachelor's degree in business, marketing or a related field
Proven experience in senior sales leadership roles focusing on driving growth and success via partners.
5+ years of proven track record within B2B sales from a SaaS or tech-environment.
Excellent communication skills and fluency in English.
Advantageous skills Experience in sales of accounting or payroll-related software.
Experience from the payments industry considered as a plus
Experienced in B2B2B SaaS sales.
Experience in white-label partner sales.
Additional Information
Start: By agreement
Extent: Full-time
Location: Stockholm, Sveavägen
Do you find the position of Head of Existing Business to Findity interesting? Don't hesitate to submit your application; we at Needo look forward to hearing from you! The selection process will commence in August.
