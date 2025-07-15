Head of Entreprise IT Business Control
Ericsson AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About the Opportunity
Join Group Function Global Operations (GFGO) and be part of a passionate team committed to simplifying processes and revolutionizing both Customer and Employee Journeys! We are seeking a dynamic Enterprise IT and Chief Information Officer Business Controller to lead the optimization and execution of the EIT strategic agenda. In this role, you will play a pivotal part in capital resource allocation, business modeling, and aligning operational and financial metrics to drive impactful results.
You will collaborate closely with the CIO and Ericsson IT domain owners to enhance customer and employee experiences, accelerate time to market, and strengthen resilience across Ericsson's IT landscape. Leading a high-performing Finance team, you will ensure robust financial governance, spearhead financial planning and forecasting, drive process improvements through insightful business analysis, and innovate reporting and analytics solutions that empower decision-making.
What You Will Do
As the EIT & CIO Business Controller, you will:
• Own and continuously enhance the Financial Model to meet evolving strategic needs.
• Set targets and lead key governance meetings with a strong financial perspective.
• Proactively engage and influence EIT leadership and management teams to achieve long-term financial goals and create lasting value for Ericsson.
• Participate in decision forums to provide financial insights and shape business models and cases.
• Manage the unit's financial, capital resource, and target framework processes, including capital and resource allocation.
• Foster strong business engagement and influence investment decisions related to end-to-end processes and IT applications.
• Support a solid framework for business cases and decisions concerning changes and improvements in investments and operations.
As a leader, you will cultivate a productive and empowering work environment for your team and stakeholders, champion a culture of continuous learning, embrace a customer-centric mindset, and drive measurable business value.
The Skills You Bring
• At least 10 years of leadership experience in relevant roles with the mindset to consistently challenge, innovate and drive a solution-oriented mindset.
• Proven track record in leading, mentoring, and developing high-performing teams.
• Demonstrated financial acumen and strong analytical skills; prior experience in IT controlling is considered an advantage.
• Commercial competence with an entrepreneurial and strategic mindset.
• Adaptability and a positive approach to change.
• Excellent stakeholder management and negotiation skills.
• Proficiency in English, both written and spoken. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "770012-43522548". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Murat Aydinay +46736711592 Jobbnummer
9428742