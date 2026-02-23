Head of Engineering, Aerial Systems
2026-02-23
About Us
At Frost Unmanned, we are an innovative leader in high-performance fixed-wing drone systems and unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), trusted by military clients operating in some of the world's most demanding environments. Based in Stenungsund, Sweden, we specialize in creating modern UAV and USV solutions, pushing the boundaries of unmanned technology to deliver innovative solutions for real-world applications. We're deeply inspired by rapid advancements in unmanned tech, including lessons from ongoing conflicts, and we support initiatives that strengthen defense capabilities.
We combine cutting-edge engineering with a grounded, collaborative workplace culture. We value initiative, curiosity, and the drive to improve constantly. You'll find a workplace where you can experiment, grow, and contribute directly to the next generation of autonomous technology.
The Role
We're seeking a Head of Engineering, Aerial Systems to lead our aerial programs, with a primary focus on advancing our Tracer UAV platform. You'll oversee development, integration, and testing of fixed-wing drones, ensuring they meet high-stakes military requirements for speed, range, and reliability. This leadership role involves hands-on technical work, team mentoring, and close collaboration with the CEO and cross-functional teams to deliver intelligent, rugged systems for the future.
This is a full-time, on-site position based in our Stenungsund office. The role includes occasional travel, including trips to Ukraine to collaborate directly with experts and observe battlefield innovations firsthand.
Key Responsibilities
Lead engineering efforts for aerial systems, including autonomy, AI/ML, sensors, software, and platform integration, with a strong emphasis on the Tracer UAV.
Define and execute the technical roadmap for aerial programs, aligning with company goals and incorporating real-world feedback.
Build and coach a small, high-performing engineering team, promoting innovation, collaboration, and hands-on problem-solving.
Manage prototyping, testing, and scaling of aerial solutions, ensuring compliance with safety, security, and performance standards.
Travel periodically (including to Ukraine) to gather insights, test concepts, and build relationships with leading practitioners in unmanned warfare.
Track emerging trends in UAV technology and integrate them into our work.
Collaborate with external partners, suppliers, and research groups on aerial-specific initiatives.
What We're Looking For
Strong engineering background in computer science, AI/ML, robotics, or aerospace, with 3+ years in tech roles, preferably in unmanned systems, autonomy, or defense tech. Hands-on experience with UAVs, fixed-wing drones, AI algorithms, or related fields is essential. You should be a technical leader who dives into details (e.g., prototyping, coding, integration) while guiding strategy and teams.
A PhD in AI/ML or relevant field is a plus, but proven results and passion for aerial innovation count more. Great communication skills, initiative, and curiosity are key. Ideally, you have connections to Ukraine or willingness to travel there for frontline learnings. This role requires visits to Ukraine to learn from experts in real-world UAV deployment.
We're looking for someone ready to take ownership and make a real impact in a fast-growing startup-especially if you're early-career but high-potential, with the drive to push Tracer from development to successful flights.
Work Environment
This role is based on-site in Stenungsund, Sweden, to drive hands-on collaboration, leadership, and direct involvement in prototyping and testing.
What We Offer
Competitive salary with performance-based increases (e.g., tied to milestones like successful Tracer demos). Benefits include equity options, pension, insurance, and full coverage for required travel (with safety measures). Chance to work on groundbreaking aerial projects that impact global defense tech. A rocket-fueled career path in one of Sweden's most innovative unmanned firms, with hands-on mentorship in a dynamic, high-growth environment. Collaborative, mission-driven team culture where input matters and great technology is built by great people. Support for growth through events, training, and partnerships.
How to Apply
If you're excited about leading aerial engineering in unmanned systems, open to the travel involved, and ready to join us on-site in Stenungsund to push boundaries together, send your application via Teamtailor. Join our dynamic team and help shape the future of UAV autonomy!
Frost Unmanned is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-22
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7274989-1855473". Omfattning
Frost Unmanned AB
(org.nr 559192-8840), https://careers.frostunmanned.com
Brålandsvägen 10 (visa karta
)
444 60 STORA HÖGA Arbetsplats
Frost Unmanned Jobbnummer
9757016