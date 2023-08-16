Head of Engineering
Heart Aerospace AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-08-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Heart Aerospace AB i Göteborg
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers driven by electric motors with battery derived energy. The ES-30 is expected to enter into service in 2028.
Your mission
As the Head of Engineering at Heart Aerospace, your mission is to provide strategic leadership and technical expertise across various engineering and systems functions. Your role encompasses ensuring the successful development, integration, and compliance of systems, tools and processes within our projects. By fostering innovation and collaboration, you will drive the growth and excellence of our engineering teams. Your leadership will be pivotal in advancing our engineering capabilities and driving innovation across diverse engineering disciplines.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Lead and manage our engineering teams across multiple disciplines, including structural, systems, energy storage, propulsion and other engineering functions.
- Work collaboratively with the Chief Engineer to address technical challenges related to design, analysis, and compliance of projects.
- Collaborate with the Chief Engineer and Design Organisation for various programs to ensure alignment with project objectives.
- Manage adherence to approved Design Organisation Handbook (DOH) procedures and relevant industry standards.
- Participate in the engineering department in technical reviews, customer engagements, and supplier meetings.
- Responsible for the innovation, optimisation and implementation of lean engineering tools, processes, standards, and concurrent engineering practices.
- Participate in design reviews to achieve project milestones, certification, and cost-effective solutions.
You will report to the Chief Technical Officer and your place of work will be at our main office located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
- A dynamic leader with strong interpersonal skills and collaborative mindset to lead cross-functional teams
- Minimum of 20 years' experience in engineering leadership roles within a Design organisation
- Experience in project management and management of complex engineering projects
- Familiarity with aircraft certification programs (EASA/FAA Part 23 or 25)
- Familiarity with systems engineering principles for safety-critical systems (SAE ARP 4754/4761)
- Experience working in an aerospace start-up environment is a merit
- Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English
- Passion for aircraft and electrification of the aviation industry
Education
- Graduate degree in aerospace, aeronautical discipline, or equivalent experience. A postgraduate degree is a merit
#LI-DNI
At Heart Aerospace we work at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. Heart's mission is to create the world's greenest, most affordable, and most accessible form of transport.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable. Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast-moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team! Visit our career site and check out what it is like working at Heart.
Heart Aerospace is committed to equal employment opportunity and providing reasonable accommodations to qualified candidates and employees pursuant to applicable law. We value and encourage diversity and solicit applications from all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, gender, sex, age, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, medical condition, gender identity or expression, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Heart Aerospace AB
(org.nr 559150-5721), https://heartaerospace.com/ Arbetsplats
Heart Aerospace Jobbnummer
8035319