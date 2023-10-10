Head of Engineering - food industry | Mycorena | Gothenburg
2023-10-10
Are your ready for a unique chance to be a part of the next generation within the alternative protein market? Do you want to work in a fast-growing food tech startup? Then we can have the next challenge for you! At Jefferson Wells we are now looking for a Manager / Head of Engineering within food tech to our client Mycorena in Gothenburg! We welcome your application today!
Location: Gothenburg
Start: ASAP
Assignment: 6 months consulting assignment with aim to be employed by our client.
About Mycorena:
We are a biotechnology company in the foodtech and alternative protein market. Our product is Promyc, a sustainably produced, vegan mycoprotein that we are producing and developing in our facilities in Gamlestaden, Gothenburg (HQ). We are facing a rapid expansion journey as we are currently planning and building our new production site in Falkenberg. Since our founding in 2017, we have grown from a lab scale to a pilot-production facility and to a team of around 40 people+.
About the Position:
As the Head of Engineering you have a leading position within the team of process engineers. Your responsibilities includes resource management, strategic planning for future projects, and the opportunity to shape the organizational structures and processes. You will have the opportunity to influence the way of working and be responsible for translating the business strategy into action for the team, and supporting them in prioritization.
Key Responsibilities:
* Project lead for development-, improvement- and scale up projects.
* Risk assessments in the design.
* Being part of the decisions regarding general automation strategy.
* Management of Engineering team.
* Creation of standards and process specifications.
* Continuous improvements of the processes and workflows.
* Develop KPI's Installation planning & support.
Who are we looking for?
We believe that you are a person who finds joy in collaborative work. You are flexible and enjoy sharing your knowledge and expertise with the team.
We are looking for a person with the following profile:
* A Master's (MSc) or Bachelor's (BSc) degree in Engineering (Biotechnology, Chemical Process Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or a related field).
* Several years professional experience in process engineering, equipment investments, and/or automation.
* Experience within the food industry is a must.
* Proven expertise in the design of production equipment and processing lines.
* Exceptional technical skills, encompassing both analytical and practical capabilities.
* Demonstrated leadership experience.
* Proficient fluency in English, both written and spoken.
We consider it highly meritorious if you have experience working with Lean and if you have experience from fermentation processes. It is also meritorious if you have knowledge of CAD-tools.
You likely have many offers - why choose Jefferson Wells?
Jefferson Wells Engineering is in a growth phase, which means you have a big influence on working methods, personal development and career. We have access to the most exciting customers and assignments in the automotive industry - which gives you a great opportunity to build up your knowledge and networking in the industry! At Jefferson Wells we strive for a good work and life balance. You will get a permanent employment in accordance with union agreements, including overtime payment, vacation, occupational pension and insurances.
Application:
