Head of EE & SW Integration - System Platform, EEP
2024-02-05
Scania is transforming into a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. Autonomous, electric, and connected vehicles cause a paradigm shift in our industry. The share of the customer value that is created by software is increasing rapidly and thereby software in both vehicles and cloud-based services are key for future success.
For the right person we now have an opportunity to be part of our journey to ensure that the continuously changing eco-system of electrics, electronics and software meets the integration points where the complete solution need to perform and at the same time be compliant towards different types of artefacts and processes.
This is a new team with the assignment to take the learnings from our latest big platform change and continue, and improve, this way of working and at the same time with the ambition to be part of the automation journey for an improved developer experience. You therefore need to start with recruitment of the team members and defining the role and mission of the team. You will have the responsibility to integrate towards the Scania brand as well as be a technical initiative owner E/E & SW for when site Södertälje delivers solutions into other brand products.
We are now searching for a manager that can start and lead this team and create this missing capability. You will start with a team of direct reports but will be part of the System Platform department management team.
Your tasks
• Build the team to ensure our capability of efficient integration of electrics, electronics, and software into our electrical system - continuously, consistently & transparent
• Work closely with the flows and line functions and ensure that needed artefacts are delivered on time to the integration points.
• Be an Andon resource for tasks that don't have a natural home base and drive long-term ownership.
• Be a catalyst to automate the process steps for even higher efficiency in close collaboration with our sister organization.
Your profile
To be successful in this role, we are looking for a manager who has;
• the capability to manage a large network with many interfaces and dependencies including a high complexity.
• a high interest in leading E/E & SW tasks in an environment of problem-solving and being the "oil in the machinery".
• proven to be able to simplify and visualize complex dependencies and drive deliveries.
• the property of a coach both to your team and also towards the flows and line functions.
We offer
We offer a dynamic workplace with varied and challenging work assignments within our global E/E & SW community. As part of the department management team, you will work with the operational and strategic questions in parallel.
In addition to career and development opportunities, we can also offer other benefits such as company-performance bonuses, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices, and much more. Our office is located in Södertälje and you will be requested to be present in Södertälje most of the days during the week with some flexibility. If you live in Stockholm, we offer direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje, the Scania JobExpress.
Further information
Please contact Helene Sjöblom, Head of System Platform | EEP, helene.sjoblom@ scania.com, 073-6424214
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 19 February 2024. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 170 billion, of which 21 percent were services related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
