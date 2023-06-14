Head of Director's Office and Partnership Manager
2023-06-14
Context
The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) is an independent international institute whose core mission is to undertake research and activities on security, conflict and peace. Established in 1966, SIPRI provides data, analysis and recommendations, based on open sources, to policymakers, researchers, media and the interested public.
SIPRI is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to achieving workforce diversity in terms of gender, nationality and culture.
The position
The Director's Office at SIPRI is at the center of the management of the institute. The Office consists of the Director, Deputy Director and support staff. The Head of the Director's Office (HDO) runs the office and helps the Director and Deputy Director maintain strategic clarity and direction in their work.
The HDO also acts as SIPRI's Partnerships Manager, coordinating partnership arrangements that are central to the institute's strategic goal of contributing to a global conversation on international peace and security issues. The HDO supports the Institute Director and others in networking and relationships with the strategic partner organisations.
The role of the HDO faces both inward within SIPRI to ensure smooth working relations throughout, and outward towards SIPRI's strategic partners, with the same aim of ensuring smooth working relations.
Main tasks & Responsibilities
The primary responsibility of the Head of the Director's Office is to ensure that the office runs smoothly, prioritising activities in line with SIPRI's strategic aims and priorities, and providing effective administrative support to the Director and Deputy Director.
The HDO's main tasks are:
Strategic planning and coordination
• Systematically monitor progress against the strategy and its indicators.
• Maintain continuing discussion with the Director and others about short and medium-term priorities, including in the Director's engagements and commitments.
Strategic partnerships:
• Maintain regular contact with key staff in each of SIPRI's strategic partners;
• Network so as to identify opportunities both to develop existing partnerships further and to help lay the foundations for future strategic partnerships.
Lead the work of the Director's Ofice:
• Ensure both the Institute Director and Deputy Director are supported administratively in their daily work.
• Line manage the Coordination Officer and Management Assistant, monitor their workload and assign tasks as necessary.
The post of Partnerships Manager is based in Stockholm. It may involve travel to spend time with partner organisations.
Requirements
• Experience in a knowledge-based organisation, whether in the public, private, third or academic sector;
• Knowledge of significant parts of today's peace and security agenda;
• Demonstrated knowledge of how multilateral organisations work;
• Good communication skills, both orally and in writing;
• Proven ability to work and deliver both in teams and individually;
• Mastery of oral and written English (additional language skills are always an advantage).
• A university degree in a relevant discipline.
Contract period
The post is a full-time tenure position based in Stockholm with a 6 months' probation time. The salary package will be negotiated individually.
How to apply
Interested candidates should submit a resume/CV and a one-page cover letter in English.
The closing date for applications is 27 June 2023.
SIPRI only accepts applications through our electronic application system. Please access to form via the 'Apply' button at the end of this page.
The trade union contacts at SIPRI are Noah Bell for ST (noah.bell@sipri.org
) and Frederic Daudon for SACO (frederic.daudon@sipri.org
