Head of Digital Marketing, Quintus Technologies Västerås
Norén & Lindholm AB / Chefsjobb / Västerås Visa alla chefsjobb i Västerås
2024-02-28
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Norén & Lindholm AB i Västerås
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced and business oriented digital marketing professional with an interest in technology? Do you want to join a world-leading and innovative company on an exciting transformation journey? Quintus technologies is looking for a Head of Digital Marketing! Is it you?
In this digital marketing- position, you will be responsible for the development and execution of marketing communications and digital content that support the objectives of the Quintus brand. This includes web content, search engine marketing (sem), search engine optimization (seo), account-based marketing and other tools. In your role you will be responsible for planning, creating, and executing cost effective digital marketing programs and communications that drive sales and support the customer journey.
You will be a key player in keeping Quintus Technologies in the forefront of development within digital marketing as well as be an interface with potential customer leads and contacts. In this position, you will report directly to the global marketing manager. The role is located at Quintus Technologies headquarters in Västerås.
Responsibilities
Provide monthly analytic reports with recommendations specific to driving and optimizing traffic, behaviour, campaign response, keyword research/analysis, SEO, and SEM opportunity to managers and stakeholders.
Develop and manage efficient procedures and workflows for the digital content life cycle.
Manage PPC advertising campaigns within approved budget.
Be responsible for growth marketing.
Propose and implement marketing programs and promotional campaigns.
Develop demand generation strategies and programs.
Performance management and analysis.
Lead Generation & data driven analysis.
Background and experience
Bachelor's degree in marketing, business, communication or equivalent.
5-8 years in B2B business, in a digital marketing environment or similar marketing role.
Project management experience.
A track record of working with integrated marketing campaigns as a team member across multiple functions and on international markets.
Knowledge of inbound marketing using marketing automation and CRM- Salesforce.
Experience in digital marketing and understanding websearch marketing.
Knowledge and experience of Microsoft Office, WordPress, Adobe Creative Suite, Salesforce or similar CRM as well as social media platforms.
Fluent in English and Swedish. Additional languages beneficial.
As a person you are analytical, solution oriented and dynamic. You are a people person with the ability to create engagement with team members, customers and other stakeholders. You have strong communication, time management and organizational skills as well as the ability to turn ideas into concrete actions. You are a quick learner who thrives in fast paced and changing environments where you have the ability to make an impact..
Application
Recruitment Consultant Anna Hemmingsson at Norén & Lindholm, +4670 77 88 135, will answer your questions about the position. Welcome to apply! Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norén & Lindholm AB
(org.nr 556674-5047), http://norenlindholm.se/ Arbetsplats
Norén & Lindholm Jobbnummer
8502253