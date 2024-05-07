Head of Digital Accelerator
Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming world of tech and let your ideas soar.
Your role
By joining Saab IT, you will work in an innovative environment with many skilled colleagues, contributing towards Saab 's vision; keeping people and society safe. You will be a part of IT, driving and enabling digital transformation at Saab Group. As Head of Digital Accelerator, you will be an active part of IT decision processes at Saab Group and Saab Business Areas, connected to core Business IT. The role implies tight collaboration with key stakeholders within IT, Saab Group and Saab Business Areas. You report to the CIO and your role as Head of Digital Accelerator includes following responsibilities:
* Driving and enabling digital transformation and cloud transformation enablement at Saab
* Accountability for two Service Areas; Platform and Cloud Foundation, led by two Head of IT Service Areas, reporting directly to you
* Establishing the new Service Area, Cloud Foundation
* Driving Digital Centers of Excellence (COE) within the areas; Intelligent Automation, Smart Manufacturing, Software Development and Data & AI
* Line Manager for Head of Platform service area, Head of Cloud Foundation service area, COE Leaders, and other key roles within your department
* Ensure alignment with Cyber Security and Architectural policies, principles, guidelines and frameworks
Location: The primary workplace is based in Stockholm, Göteborg or Linköping, but the nature of the job allows flexibility, enabling work from whichever location is most practical for the task at hand.
Frequent travel will occur.
Your profile
We are looking for you who are future oriented and passionate about IT technology innovation and have leadership qualities. This role requires the ability to interact with stakeholders and teams on all levels, providing both clarity and structure. To thrive in this role, we believe you have an analytical and proactive mind-set. Furthermore, is it essential in your role, to be result oriented and business-focused. For the role of Head of Digital Accelerator, you need the following skills and experience:
* Master of Science within relevant area (Business, Computer Science or related field)
* Deep understanding of digital innovation and transformation
* Deep understanding of cloud technology
* Solid leadership experience with several years of experience, working in high-level management roles, preferably in a technology intense business
* Knowledge about IT Service Management and agile working methods
* Knowledge in Project Management
* Knowledge and experience of applying cybersecurity frameworks (ISO 27 000, NIST, CMMC etc.) in a core business context
* Great communications skills and express yourself with ease in speech and writing, in both Swedish and English
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22 000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here.
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here.
