Head of Data Science
2025-11-03
Are you a proven leader and experienced manager with data science expertise? We are looking for a new Head of Data Science to join our Research department and lead our talented data scientists and engineers striving to enable safer use of medicines and vaccines for everyone everywhere.
Interviews will be held on an ongoing basis.
Since 1978, Uppsala Monitoring Centre (UMC) has been dedicated to developing, supporting, and expanding the field of pharmacovigilance science and practice.
As a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre, we support work around the world to examine the potential adverse effects of medicines and vaccines and contribute to safer, more informed care of patients.
We are a diverse, international group of pharmacists, physicians, data scientists, system developers, communicators, and many other professionals motivated by a deep belief that the work we do matters.
About the role
We are seeking a Head of Data Science to join our Research Department.
You will report to our Head of Research.
The Research department's areas of focus and expertise include data-driven discovery for observational medical data, and computational methods to support and enhance human decision-making throughout pharmacovigilance. We work with advanced methods in natural language processing, statistical pattern discovery and machine learning, collaborate internationally, and share our results in Open Access scientific publications. To get the best possible results, we have adopted an agile approach to scientific development, where scientists collaborate closely across disciplines in agile teams, with a common focus and joint responsibilities. We believe that mastery, purpose, and autonomy for individuals and teams are key enablers to achieve scientific excellence.
What you will do
- Manage a group of around 10 data scientists and engineers.
- Provide strategic leadership for the data science and engineering function - define and prioritise key processes for model development, deployment, and lifecycle management; ensure effective cross-departmental collaboration with colleagues responsible for digital infrastructure and user-facing applications; and foster ways of working that integrate scientific rigour with practical impact.
- Ensure the right expertise within the Data Science section through strategic competence development and recruitment.
- Work in close partnership with the Head of Pharmacovigilance Science, the Agile Coach, and staff to lead the operations of UMC's Research department and create the conditions for agile teams to succeed. You will ensure strategic alignment, foster collaboration, and uphold scientific rigour while empowering teams to decide how best to achieve their goals.
- Stay abreast of technological developments within data science and engineering.
Your qualifications
- A Master's degree or higher in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics, or a related field.
You have
- Proven leadership abilities, with at least three years' experience managing teams of data scientists, engineers, or researchers.
- Strong foundation in data analysis and machine learning, with the ability to engage confidently in technical discussions and coach staff (our teams primarily work with Python, R, and SQL), complemented by broad knowledge across the data science field.
- Experience working across organizational boundaries and engaging effectively with technical and non-technical stakeholders.
- An ability to communicate effectively in English, which is our working language.
It is an advantage, if you have
- Worked with cloud platforms, DevOps and MLOps.
- Worked within agile settings and processes.
- Experience of scientific development, evaluation, and dissemination.
- Experience from the biomedical or pharmaceutical sector.
- Experience working with a variety of data sources.
- A PhD or licentiate degree.
Personal profile
At UMC we believe that scientific excellence flourishes when empowered teams are trusted, supported, and inspired. As Head of Data Science, you share that philosophy - creating clarity and context rather than control, and enabling scientists to take ownership, collaborate openly, and dare to be bold in their ideas and their science. You cultivate an environment where people feel safe to challenge and be challenged, and where mastery, autonomy, and purpose guide how work gets done.
You are a confident leader and a warm colleague who builds trust and connection across disciplines. You combine strategic vision with the ability to prioritise and deliver results, even amid competing demands. You lead yourself as well as others - showing integrity, resilience, and balance - and you set an example through open communication, active listening, and respect for diverse perspectives.
Uppsala Monitoring Centre (UMC) is an independent, self-funded, non-profit foundation established in 1978 dedicated to safer use of medicines and vaccines. Through an agreement between the Government of Sweden and the World Health Organization (WHO), UMC operates the Programme for International Drug Monitoring, supporting over 180 member countries and regions in strengthening safety surveillance, and maintains VigiBase, the WHO global database of adverse event reports. In addition, UMC provides international standards and related digital solutions for secure exchange of pharmacovigilance data, including a global medicine and vaccine terminology for identification of medicinal products. With around 200 staff, UMC advances the science of pharmacovigilance and transforms its practice through technological innovation.
UMC's working language is English. We normally apply a probationary period to new appointments.
If you have any questions regarding this position please contact the responsible manager. You will find the contact details at the end of this page.
