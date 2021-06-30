Head Of Data Platforms To Afry X - Afry AB - Datajobb i Solna

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Afry AB

Afry AB / Datajobb / Solna2021-06-30About the jobAFRY has created a new unit, AFRY X, to excel in our digital offerings to our clients. In AFRY X we accelerate digital solutions, incubate new ideas and business models and host shared data driven platforms. We will manage the lifecycle of digital solutions, including development, maintenance, and operation.The Head of Data Platforms and Analytics is responsible for leading our enterprise data strategy and transformation. Positioned within AFRY X, your mandate will stretch across the entire AFRY organization as you will be responsible for identifying and overseeing the development of a central data platform and associated analytical tools to serve the evolving needs of the organization.ResponsibilitiesOwnership of the central data platform and associated analytical tools which AFRY X will use to build and operate its portfolio of Industrial IoT and AI software servicesLead the process to select the products and technologies which constitute this platform and the associated platform architecture, implementation and operationDetermine the solution architecture, data science and delivery strategies to support objectives across the wider AFRY organization, setting standards, and providing guidance to technical and business teams on these issuesEstablish and execute on a data and analytics strategy in support of organizational objectives, developing short- and long-term roadmaps to achieve successPartner with executives to establish the vision for managing data as a business asset, and to leverage data using research and analytics to maximize the return on data assets ideally in the form of commercial offeringsEnsure that AFRY has appropriate data infrastructure, data engineering, data governance, data analytics and data science capabilities in placeImplement quick, short-term wins for users while building infrastructure towards the long-term visionWho are you?Core RequirementsSeveral years experience building and operating big data platforms and associated tools and pipelines at scale for organizationsStrong experience of a range of big data technologies such as Hadoop, Hive, Spark, Object Storage, Kafka, relational databases, graph databases, memory caches etc.Excellent understanding of machine learning techniques and algorithms, such as Support Vector Machine, Neural networks and Decision Tree modelling, ARIMA(x), Random Forests, etc. as well as associated frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, SciKit, Keras etc.It is beneficial if you also meet some of the following requirementsExcellent understanding of cloud based big data products and technologies, preferably Microsoft Azure basedThe ability to successfully navigate complex organisations and manage multiple stakeholder interestsDegree in Computer Science, Information Management Systems, Statistics, Math, Physics or related fieldFluent in spoken and written English, Swedish is a meritA passion for digitalisation of our client's operations and the transformation of entire industriesWe offerWe are looking for someone who wants to be part of AFRY's success story. Are you passionate about digitalization? Do you like to work together to find the best solution? Then we can offer you career opportunities in a modern workplace!The AFRY Group is ranked as one of Sweden's most popular employer among engineers. At AFRY you will be involved in developing innovative and sustainable solutions within infrastructure, energy and industry. We are always looking for the sharpest skills that can create a future society together with us. We hope you will learn as much from us as we will learn from you. We want to create an inclusive culture where all forms of diversity are seen and build an inclusive company in a diverse world.You are welcome to submit your application! Selection and interviews are conducted continuously.Please note that we don 't accept applications via e-mail. Please note that this recruitment process will be dormant during mid July until mid August.About the companyAFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.We are 16,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.Making FutureVaraktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidare2021-06-30MånadslönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-30AFRY AB5839028