Head of D365 Platform
2023-11-07
The role
Scania Commercial Operations (CO) is in the process of establishing a solid ERP backbone through the implementation of the D365 Platform to support our various business process areas.
The D365 Platform team at CO is responsible for developing the blueprint and supporting the implementation of the D365 platform in our Business Units globally, with strong support from our Regional offices and in close cooperation with Scania IT and other Head Office functions.
The current Head of the D365 Platform team will take up another position within the company and we are now searching for a successor to lead the team. In this position you will report directly to the CFO of Commercial Operations.
Job responsibilities
Secure a robust governance structure and drive the D365 program at CO with both a strategic and tactical perspective.
Secure development of the D365 blueprint in alignment with core processes and commodity capabilities.
Develop and support the Business Units' implementation roadmaps.
Report the development regularly to CO management and other governance forums.
Enforce one CO voice towards other involved HQ functions and ensure efficient communication throughout the organization.
Demonstrate strong leadership skills and be an ambassador of the program in various forums.
Create an inspiring team environment with an open communication culture.
Your profile
You got excellent communication skills.
You are result-oriented, demonstrating the effort and ambition to achieve results.
You hold yourself and others to high standards of accountability.Inspiring others:
You energize and inspire others to strive for excellence and commit to common goals and purposes
You recognize the need for change in this type of program, and actively promote new ideas and methods
You can see and synthesize different sides of an issue, examining the full range of options and outcome.
You are willing to travel, find international contacts stimulating and communicate in English fluently.
You have a University degree or equivalent experience.
You have a minimum of 5 years' experience of line management, preferably within both the commercial and IT areas.
You have a genuine interest in staying up to date with the latest trends and technologies concerning ERPs.
You have an established network within the IT and commercial organizations
Location
The location of this position is flexible within a CET +/- 1 hour time zone.
For further information please contact
CFO Commercial Operations, Magnus Karlsson at magnus.v.karlsson@scania.com
Head of Digitalization and IT, Carl-Fredrik Zachrisson at carl-fredrik.zachrisson@scania.com
Apply
Please submit your application by November 21st 2023 at the latest.
