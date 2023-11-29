Head Of Cybersecurity & Functional Safety For Powertrain Controls, Enetc
2023-11-29
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
As the complexity of electric/electronic functions and the level of digitalization in our vehicles increases, the need for ensuring our systems' safety and security increases too. We are now looking for a "Head of Cybersecurity & Functional Safety for Powertrain Controls" who would like to play a key role in the cybersecurity vehicle type approval along with compliance to ISO 26262 for our future powertrain functions and systems.
Your role
We work with functional safety and cybersecurity for powertrain controls, focusing on reference standards, and supporting them with the execution of all necessary work packages for compliance. We are also coordinating both functional safety and cybersecurity work across the whole R&D organization at TRATON Group.
We are therefore looking for a Group Manager who can continue driving and developing our team into the future. In this role, you support the team from a technical point of view and provide enablers for the execution of activities.
The main responsibilities entailed in this role are:
• Leading and continuously developing the people in the group to deliver according to committed deliveries
• Creating a strategic action plan and achieving the outlined objectives within functional safety and cybersecurity
• Coach team members in their daily activities and secure necessary pre-requisites for successful execution of responsibilities and their personal development
• Participate in relevant technical discussions and create an environment of knowledge-sharing
You will be part of the "Real-time Platform and Tools" management group, which is also responsible for platform testing, CI/CD, tools, HIL development, middleware, and more. The management team has a supportive culture where egos take a back seat, and we help each other to ensure the success of the department.
Your profile
In this role, you will create an efficient and stable day-to-day operation. You have proven experience as a leader and excel in demonstrating the Scania core values. It is important that you have an innovative and creative mindset to inspire and challenge your organization. You also have a true can-do attitude, a strong quality focus, and a personal drive to reach the objectives and targets set for your unit, understanding how these contribute to the TRATON Group's vision and strategy.
We believe this is a position for a person who can stay calm and pragmatic under demanding conditions and to create a successful working climate in these situations. As a person, you have a broad technical know-how combined with very good people skills and a strong belief in agile methods. You have a strong ability to inspire, develop, and motivate individuals and teams.
Required Qualifications
• University degree in Electronics, Automotive Engineering, Data Science or equivalent
• Previous experience in line or technical project management
• Previous experience with software development with a holistic perspective, such as system/software architecture or system testing
• Previous experience with cybersecurity or functional safety concepts/analyses
• Specific experience with ISO 26262, ISO/SAE 21434, and/or UNECE R155/R156 is a plus
As a Scania leader & Group Manager, you are expected to:
• Have an open multi-brand and multi-cultural mindset
• Have a genuine interest in deep-diving into technical questions when required
• Have good communication skills
• Have the ability to drive for results and to take own initiatives to achieve them
• Have excellent prioritization skills and the ability to eliminate roadblocks
• Be business and customer-oriented
• Have a leadership characterized by managerial courage, a high level of integrity, trust & fairness
• Knowledge of the Swedish language or a strong willingness to learn is a plus
We offer
We offer an interesting and challenging job where there is plenty of scope for innovative ideas. Our corporate culture is characterized by openness, diversity, and respect for the individual. Employees are our most valuable resource, so we invest in training our employees and allowing them to broaden their skills to be able to grow with us.
Working at Scania you are offered benefits such as an option to lease a car, a yearly company bonus, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, and much more. This role is with a hybrid remote work possibility. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus service from Stockholm City, via Liljeholmen to Södertälje.
For more information
Please contact Dr. Stephan Zentner, Senior Manager - Head of Real-Time Controls Platform and Tools, at stephan.zentner@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 17 December 2023. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
